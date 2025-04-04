Playback speed
The Death of Medicine, (E-Medicine)

Virtual Doctor Visits will lead to 24-7 molecular E-Medicine & E-Pharmacy Eugenics!
Juxtaposition1
Apr 04, 2025
1
Transcript

HOSPITAL HEALTH SYSTEM FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE REPORT ANNUAL AND QUARTERLY STANDARDIZED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS: https://www.chiamass.gov/assets/docs/p/hospital-reports/AHFPR-User-Guide.pdf

California Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI): To advance healthcare cost transparency, HCAI collects detailed quarterly and annual financial information from California hospitals. HCAI leverages this information to create data products that are useful in assessing the financial status and service volume of the hospitals.

The Hospital Financial Data Interactive Series set of visualizations was created to summarize data from the financial reports (either statewide or by individual facility) in an easy-to-use manner. Specific topics covered by the series include popular items such as operating margin, net revenue, operating expense, uncompensated care costs, bed counts, discharges, and staffing hours. Users can quickly view annual information for selected facilities using these customizable visualizations. https://hcai.ca.gov/data/cost-transparency/hospital-financial-data-interactive-series/

Vernon Coleman latest video on Medical Matters: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGjmRtgmJBAy https://www.vernoncoleman.com/ https://www.vernoncoleman.com/main.htm https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vernon_Coleman

