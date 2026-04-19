Who Built China Lake, California?

China Lake, officially known as Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, was built by the United States Navy in 1935 for civilian use, but its modern form as a major weapons testing and research base was established in November 1943 as the Naval Ordnance Test Station (NOTS).

The decision to build it came during World War II, when the Navy needed a new proving ground for aviation ordnance and a site to test rockets being developed by the California Institute of Technology (CalTech) China Lake Museum Foundation. CalTech’s Dr. Charles C. Lauritsen and Navy Cmdr. Sherman E. Burroughs met to find a suitable location, and the Navy chose the vast, sparsely populated desert near Ridgecrest and Inyokern for its near-perfect flying weather and unlimited visibility Commander, Navy Region Southwest.

Construction began in 1935, with early facilities set up at Harvey Field in Inyokern while the main base at China Lake was being built China Lake Museum Foundation. The first weapons testing started within a month of NOTS’ formal establishment in 1943, and by mid‑1945, aviation assets were moved to the new Armitage Field at the China Lake site China Lake Museum Foundation.

The Navy-CalTech partnership was central to the site’s development, fostering collaboration between civilian scientists and military personnel that made China Lake one of the world’s premier research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) institutions.

China Lake is an unincorporated community in Kern County, California. It is located 2.5 miles (4 km) north-northeast of Ridgecrest, at an elevation of 2,264 feet (690 m). The place is on China Lake, a dry lake near the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. Officially, the Naval Weapons Center & Warfare Division opened 1943.

The first post office at China Lake opened in 1948.

Why China Lake Is the Most Dangerous Secret in America?

Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWCWD):

China Lake Naval Weapons Center (NWC) and now the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) is home to the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, which continues to be the major source of employment for Ridgecrest residents. The economic stability of Ridgecrest as service community for the NAWS has been essential to its successful emergence as a community in its own right as well as the following location characteristics:

Clean air

Easy access to multiple recreational opportunities

Good water

Growing space

Highway accessibility

Proximity to Los Angeles and Bakersfield

Economy:

Ridgecrest friendly business attitude continues to serve as an attraction for business to relocate to Ridgecrest and the Indian Wells Valley. As the only incorporated community in the Indian Wells Valley, Ridgecrest boasts a thriving economy and a robust population of just over 27,000 people. Ridgecrest acts as the shopping and business center for northeastern Kern County.