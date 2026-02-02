Juxtaposition1’s Substack

The Enemy at our Gate! NATO, DOE & DARPA

(REAL ID, Vaccines, SMART METERS, Ring Camera, LED streetlights, Drones, CubeSats, SMART DUST)
Feb 02, 2026

Geneva Global Governance expressed as Colonialism-Fascism, Hunger Game Hamlets are only possible due to:

  • 1) Centralized Merchant SWISS Banking Authority

  • 2) Military soldiers and weaponry (NATO) drones, jets, planes, helicopters, compromised Sheriff & Police.

  • 3) corrupt education system, universities and weapons research laboratories & dishonest PhDs

  • 4) Military Intelligence gathering (spying on all citizens)

  • 5) Weaponized Healthcare policies, medical doctors, nurses and administrators

  • 6) an apathetic population of farm animals (Augmented vaccinated people)

  • 7) Pacification & Control via: Entertainment, fear, propaganda, terrorism, and baldfaced lies)

  • 8) a constant “State of Anxiety” presented by a dishonest Mockingbird Media

  • 9) corrupt politicians and Entertainment influencer clueless crisis actors.

These principles combined with strategic hamlets, REAL ID verified farm animals is Techno-Enslavement. A TOKENIZED society, Hyperledger tracking is upon us.

  • Cyber-Physical interface

  • Molecular Engineering of Humans, CRISPR DNA editing of humans

  • Tethering all things to the cloud HAL-9000 (IoE) Internet of Everything

  • FEMA detention for Human Energy Harvesting Operations. C-40 camps

  • Maritime Law under emergency status mean no due process for farm animals.

  • ZERO TRUST Biometrics military systems required to access food & water,

  • There are no nations. Only SWISS Sponsored Hunger Game Districts.

