The Enemy at our Gate! NATO, DOE & DARPA

Geneva Global Governance expressed as Colonialism-Fascism, Hunger Game Hamlets are only possible due to:
1) Centralized Merchant SWISS Banking Authority
2) Military soldiers and weaponry (NATO) drones, jets, planes, helicopters, compromised Sheriff & Police.
3) corrupt education system, universities and weapons research laboratories & dishonest PhDs
4) Military Intelligence gathering (spying on all citizens)
5) Weaponized Healthcare policies, medical doctors, nurses and administrators
6) an apathetic population of farm animals (Augmented vaccinated people)
7) Pacification & Control via: Entertainment, fear, propaganda, terrorism, and baldfaced lies)
8) a constant “State of Anxiety” presented by a dishonest Mockingbird Media
9) corrupt politicians and Entertainment influencer clueless crisis actors.
These principles combined with strategic hamlets, REAL ID verified farm animals is Techno-Enslavement. A TOKENIZED society, Hyperledger tracking is upon us.
Cyber-Physical interface
Molecular Engineering of Humans, CRISPR DNA editing of humans
Tethering all things to the cloud HAL-9000 (IoE) Internet of Everything
FEMA detention for Human Energy Harvesting Operations. C-40 camps
Maritime Law under emergency status mean no due process for farm animals.
ZERO TRUST Biometrics military systems required to access food & water,
There are no nations. Only SWISS Sponsored Hunger Game Districts.