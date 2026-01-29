Juxtaposition1’s Substack

The Essence of Banking: Tutorial Clip

“If you control the debt, you control everything”
Juxtaposition1
Jan 29, 2026

  • The very essence of Banking is in creating indebtedness. “it’s about control”

  • “The real value, the true value of a conflict is in the debt which is creates”

  • “You control the debt, you control everything”

