The very essence of Banking is in creating indebtedness. “it’s about control”
“The real value, the true value of a conflict is in the debt which is creates”
“You control the debt, you control everything”
The Essence of Banking: Tutorial Clip
“If you control the debt, you control everything”
Jan 29, 2026
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
