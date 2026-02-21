Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

The Face of Techno-Enslavement REAL ID

CRISPR Cognitive Neuromodulation Electronic Warfare-Computer-to-Brain Interface.
Juxtaposition1
Feb 21, 2026

Jennifer Anne Doudna, Chancellor of Biomedicine at UC Berkeley, and founder of CRISPR Therapeutics Cad9 NATO DNA weaponry in Zug Switzerland.

Jennifer Doudna and her evil cohort second husband Jamie Cate, Director of the Innovative Genomics Institute for the Criminally Insane located at 2151 Berkeley Way, Berkeley CA on the UC campus where students go missing & murdered.

Saketh Sreenivasiah UCB Graduate Student Valentine’s Day Murder!

February 14, 2026, body disposal Lake Anza Tildon Park above City of Berkeley: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/saketh-sreenivasiah-ucb-graduate

Saketh Sreenivasiah, UCB Graduate Student

