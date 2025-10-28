The Final Solution, Retribution for CEO of the IBBC BANK

In Italy, Louis Salinger tells Calvini’s sons of the IBBC’s responsibility for their father’s murder, prompting them to cancel the deal with the bank and order Martin White to be killed. Salinger then accompanies Wilhelm Wexler to Istanbul, where CEO Jonas Skarssen is buying the guidance systems from their only other manufacturer, Ahmet Sunay. Salinger attempts to record the conversation so that he can obstruct the deal by proving to the buyers that the missiles will be useless, but he ultimately fails. Both Wexler and Skarssen are then killed by a hitman contracted by the Calvinis to avenge their father’s murder. Salinger is left stunned, his investigation, pursuit, and determination to bring down the IBBC having led to nothing.

Afterwards, the bank successfully continues its operations despite the death of Skarssen, as he had predicted to Salinger before he was killed. However, with the new and more aggressive chairman, the IBBC’s increased expansion and aggression ultimately lead to greater scrutiny, leading to a United States Senate investigation headed by Whitman.

Signs & Symbols are woven into the fabric of this film:

IBBC Bank is really the UBS in Zurich (Union Bank of Switzerland)

Umberto Calvini is a play on Roberto Calvi murdered in Chelsea London not in Milan.

In real life Roberto Calvi was carrying a false passport under the name Giani Calvini.

EDITOR’s NOTE: Roberto Calvi’s Milan office was next to the Perelli Tire Building where the film depicted Vulcan Missile Guidance Systems and Umberto Calvini to be based. Fiction & non-fiction all mixed up in the SWISS BANKING concealment film.