Five Pillars of Deception (Geneva Global Governance)

TOKENIZED Society, CRISPR, Gene Editing, CBDC, Crypto Social Credit

The Knights of Malta & The Pope & the SWISS Bank of Vatican.

Crypto & CBDC are “programmable money” techno-enslavement credit.

Tethered to the Cloud 24-7 Zombie Apocalypse of Molecular Engineering.

Pacification & Control cyborgs.

Facing West on California Street from the Merchants Exchange Building.

Larry “Rat” Fink, Managing Director of both the Geneva-based World Economic Forum & Private Bank BlackRock.

Stephen Schwartzman, Managing Director of Blackstone & WEF member.

Knights of Malta flying the SWISS BANK AUTHORITY flag.

Doctor Evil Klaus Schwab, found of the World Economic Forum.