Juxtaposition1’s Substack

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Five Pillars of Deception (Geneva Global Governance)

Geneva Global Governance, UN Agenda 2030 & WEF promulgations.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Mar 24, 2026

  • The five Big Lies of the “Great Reset”, aka: Human Augmentation sustainability

    • Climate Clange, Climate Action directives

    • Geneva UN-WHO presented Global Pandemic (COVID Hoax)

    • Precision Medicine, Point-of-Care, E-Medicine, E-Pharmacy

    • REAL ID verification, Biometrics, branding & tagging all farm animals

    • TOKENIZED Society, CRISPR, Gene Editing, CBDC, Crypto Social Credit

      The Knights of Malta & The Pope & the SWISS Bank of Vatican.

      Crypto & CBDC are “programmable money” techno-enslavement credit.

      Tethered to the Cloud 24-7 Zombie Apocalypse of Molecular Engineering.

      Pacification & Control cyborgs.

      Facing West on California Street from the Merchants Exchange Building.

      Larry “Rat” Fink, Managing Director of both the Geneva-based World Economic Forum & Private Bank BlackRock.

      Stephen Schwartzman, Managing Director of Blackstone & WEF member.

      Knights of Malta flying the SWISS BANK AUTHORITY flag.

      Doctor Evil Klaus Schwab, found of the World Economic Forum.

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