The five Big Lies of the “Great Reset”, aka: Human Augmentation sustainability
Climate Clange, Climate Action directives
Geneva UN-WHO presented Global Pandemic (COVID Hoax)
Precision Medicine, Point-of-Care, E-Medicine, E-Pharmacy
REAL ID verification, Biometrics, branding & tagging all farm animals
TOKENIZED Society, CRISPR, Gene Editing, CBDC, Crypto Social Credit
The Knights of Malta & The Pope & the SWISS Bank of Vatican.
Crypto & CBDC are “programmable money” techno-enslavement credit.
Tethered to the Cloud 24-7 Zombie Apocalypse of Molecular Engineering.
Pacification & Control cyborgs.
Facing West on California Street from the Merchants Exchange Building.
Larry “Rat” Fink, Managing Director of both the Geneva-based World Economic Forum & Private Bank BlackRock.
Stephen Schwartzman, Managing Director of Blackstone & WEF member.
Knights of Malta flying the SWISS BANK AUTHORITY flag.
Doctor Evil Klaus Schwab, found of the World Economic Forum.
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Five Pillars of Deception (Geneva Global Governance)
Geneva Global Governance, UN Agenda 2030 & WEF promulgations.
Mar 24, 2026
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
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