The Lockheed U-2 reconnaissance plane.

The photograph below captures USAF Captain-CIA spy pilot Gary Powers seated beside suited CIA Lockheed engineer Kelly Johnson in front of a Lockheed U-2 Dragon Lady reconnaissance aircraft. Francis Gary Powers, a U-2 pilot, became a symbol of Cold War espionage after his 1960 flight over the Soviet U which was staged in the Mockingbord Media as a “shoot down”. A Cold War Hoax Event.

Upon returning to the USA Gary Powers worked for Lockheed as a test pilot from 1962 to 1970, though the CIA paid his salary. In 1970, he co-wrote the book Operation Overflight: A Memoir of the U-2 Incident with CIA pseudo book author Curt Gentry; this resulted in Lockheed firing him because “the book’s publication had ruffled some feathers at Langley.” btw: CIA Curt Gentry also wrote “Helter Skelter” re: Manson Family & “Second in Command” re: USS Pueblo North Korean incident.

Powers struggled to find employment after being laid off from Lockheed, which he attributed to his tarnished reputation from the U-2 incident. He was eventually able to find work as a traffic reporting airplane pilot for Los Angeles radio station KGIL. In November 1976, he was hired as a helicopter news reporter for KNBC television.

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT) was being negotiated beginning in 1960.

Nikita Khrushchev’s historic state visit to the United States took place from September 15 to September 27, 1959. This was the first time a Soviet leader had visited the U.S., and it marked the first state visit of a Soviet leader to the Western Hemisphere. The mayor of Los Angeles denied permission for Khrushchev to visit Disneyland in Orange County. Instead, he was allowed to visited Paramount Pictures and was introduced to Frank Sinatra, Shirley MacLaine & Gary Cooper.

Hollywood Paramount Pictures hosted Russia nuclear threat Nikita Khrushchev.

The suspicious death of Francis Gary Powers:

Gary Powers was piloting a helicopter for Los Angeles TV station KNBC Channel 4 over the San Fernando Valley on August 1, 1977, when the Bell 206 JetRanger crashed, killing him and his cameraman George Spears.

The duo had been recording video after brush fires in Santa Barbara County and were heading back to Burbank Airport.

Allegedly, the Bell 206-B helicopter ran out of fuel and crashed at the Sepulveda Dam Recreational Area in Encino, California, several miles short of the airport. It is surmised that, at the last moment, he noticed children playing in the area and directed the helicopter elsewhere to avoid landing on them. He might have landed safely if not for the last-second deviation, which compromised his autorotative descent. (In general, autorotation descents do not cause crashes)

The National Transportation Safety Board report said pilot error probably caused the crash. Gary Powers’ son later said an aviation mechanic had repaired a faulty fuel gauge without informing Powers, who subsequently misread it.

Powers, as an eligible Air Force veteran, was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.