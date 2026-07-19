Valerie Percy’s 1966 Murder — Unsolved Case Overview:

Valerie Jeanne Percy, 21, was murdered on the morning of September 18, 1966, in her family’s lakeside mansion in Kenilworth, Illinois, during her father Charles Percy’s U.S. Senate campaign. The attack was particularly brutal: she was stabbed 14 times and suffered a fractured skull, with severe facial lacerations and abrasions on her fingers that suggested the killer had bitten her. She was found dead in her bedroom, her body disfigured beyond recognition.

Circumstances of the Crime:

At about 5:00 a.m., Valerie’s mother, Loraine (Lorraine) Percy, was awakened by moaning. She discovered a shadowy figure standing over Valerie’s bed, shining a flashlight into her eyes. The intruder fled down the stairs, leaving behind five bloody palm prints on the banister, a black leather glove in the yard, and a trail of footprints leading to a nearby beach. Police also found a bayonet in Lake Michigan three days later, though it was never linked to the case.

Investigation and Suspects:

The Kenilworth police and later federal investigators canvassed the area, questioned over 14,000 people, and followed more than 1,300 leads. Two suspects with criminal ties — Frederick Malchow and Frank Hohimer — were pursued, but no conclusive evidence was found. Authorities ruled out burglary, as nothing was stolen. Theories ranged from a politically motivated attack to a jilted lover, a professional killer, or even mob involvement.

Status and Legacy:

Despite decades of investigation, no one has ever been arrested or charged in connection with Valerie’s murder. The case remains one of Illinois’s most high-profile unsolved homicides. In 2016, a lawsuit was filed in Cook County to compel the release of case files, but Kenilworth police maintained the investigation was still “ongoing”. Valerie’s father, Charles Percy, went on to win the Senate seat but died in 2011 without knowing the truth.

The murder case continues to haunt Chicago and Illinois, symbolizing the enduring mystery of a violent crime with no resolution.

It was very early on the morning of September 18th, 1966. All was quiet in the posh, stately Kenilworth home of the Percy family, occupied by Bell & Howell executive and U.S. Senatorial candidate Charles Percy, his second wife Loraine, and his five children, three of whom were a product of his first marriage to Jeanne Dickerson, who had died in 1947.

At around five a.m., Loraine was awakened by what sounded like moaning coming from the bedroom of her twenty-one-year-old stepdaughter Valerie, a Cornell University graduate who was also, incidentally, the manager of Charles Percy’s Senatorial campaign. Loraine got out of bed without waking her husband and crept down the hall to check out the noise.

Upon opening the door of Valerie’s bedroom, she was terrified to see a shadowy figure hunched over Valerie’s supine form, shining a flashlight onto the bed. When the intruder realized that Loraine was standing in the doorway, he turned the flashlight beam toward her face, partially blinding her. Panicked, Loraine ran back to the master bedroom, hitting the lights and a rooftop fire alarm along the way, and screaming at her husband that there was someone in his daughter’s room. As Loraine was alerting the household, she heard rapid footsteps descending the staircase.

Loraine quickly called the police and then returned to Valerie’s room, along with her husband. At this stage, it seemed as though Valerie might have still been alive; in her statement, Loraine claimed that the young woman was still moaning and had a weak pulse but appeared very pale. Loraine wiped at her stepdaughter’s face with a pillow, perhaps to clear away blood or mucus.

Meanwhile, Charles Percy contacted a friend and neighbor, Dr. Robert Hohf, who had been awakened by the siren alarm on the Percys’ roof. Charles Percy told the doctor to come to the house right away, as Valerie had been “injured.” A police officer picked up Dr. Hohf at his home, and they all arrived at the Percy house only a few minutes later, but by the time they got there, Valerie was dead.

The murder was a particularly gruesome one. The left side of Valerie’s skull had been fractured, she had been stabbed fourteen times, and her face was so disfigured that Dr. Hohf later testified that he had not recognized her at first. There were also some strange abrasions on her fingers that suggested that the killer had bitten her. Though her nightgown was rolled up around her rib cage, there was no indication of sexual assault.