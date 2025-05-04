Juxtaposition1’s Substack

The Great Void, (The Vacuum)

All necessities provided, all anxieties tranquilized, all boredom amused. UN Agenda 2030
May 04, 2025
The Emptiness of Space. The SWISS Gap. Devoid of Truth, Facts & Cognition.

The Tenets of Thinking are suspended within the Great Void ZERO TRUST Zone for REAL ID DNA molecular augmentation, pacification & control.

One Universal Homogenous CULT headquartered in Geneva Switzerland.
One World Bank Social Obedience CREDIT Token system
One Hunger Game Districts detention program
Main Street USA Disneyland, Truman Show, a MARTIX of Mendacity

One Centralized Authority. A Singularity. One Eugenics Program. A Fascist Society.

NATO Weaponized language warfare institutes:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naval_Postgraduate_School
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fort_Ord
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Language_Institute

https://www.esalen.org/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Esalen_Institute


The Most Dangerous Game (Seven Video Series):
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-most-dangerous-game-seven-video
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-most-dangerous-game-epilogue

