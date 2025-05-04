The Great Void, (The Vacuum)

The Emptiness of Space. The SWISS Gap. Devoid of Truth, Facts & Cognition.
The Tenets of Thinking are suspended within the Great Void ZERO TRUST Zone for REAL ID DNA molecular augmentation, pacification & control.
One Universal Homogenous CULT headquartered in Geneva Switzerland.
One World Bank Social Obedience CREDIT Token system
One Hunger Game Districts detention program
Main Street USA Disneyland, Truman Show, a MARTIX of Mendacity
One Centralized Authority. A Singularity. One Eugenics Program. A Fascist Society.
NATO Weaponized language warfare institutes:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naval_Postgraduate_School
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fort_Ord
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Language_Institute
https://www.esalen.org/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Esalen_Institute
The Most Dangerous Game (Seven Video Series):
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-most-dangerous-game-seven-video
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-most-dangerous-game-epilogue
Share this post