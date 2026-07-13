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23mEdited

The photograph of Jane Fonda atop a North Vietnamese anti‑aircraft gun became a political and cultural lightning rod because it fused a simple, powerful image with deep wartime wounds: American casualties and captive soldiers; the photograph’s apparent alignment with enemy military hardware suggested betrayal to veterans and families; and the media and documentary retellings crystallized the image into the enduring nickname “Hanoi Jane”. At the same time, Fonda and some historians stress that the outrage was shaped as much by the photograph’s symbolic potency and propaganda use as by the facts of her broader antiwar activism

https://factually.co/fact-checks/military/why-anti-aircraft-gun-photograph-provoked-intense-lasting-outrage-9d8636

https://www.military.com/undertheradar/2015/08/the-real-story-of-jane-fonda-and-the-vietnam-vets-who-hate-her

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25mEdited

Show Notes & Links:

https://rarehistoricalphotos.com/hanoi-jane-photos/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jane_Fonda

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