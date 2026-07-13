The "Hanoi Jane" PSYOPS
Hollywood Magic & deception determines American Attitudes
The clueless Americans never question the theatrical, dramatic absurdity of how a young SAG film actress, age 34, Jane Fonda could invade Hanoi Vietnam when NATO Naval Marines & ARMY Infantry could not.
Jane Fonda visited Hanoi, North Vietnam, in July 1972, a trip that sparked intense controversy and earned her the nickname “Hanoi Jane.”
Military Purpose (NATO PSYOPS):
In July 1972, Hollywood controlled SAG film actress Jane Fonda, an outspoken critic of the Vietnam War, traveled to Hanoi, North Vietnam, for a two-week visit aimed at observing the effects of U.S. bombing and advocating for peace. She was encouraged by activist friends and sought to highlight civilian suffering and challenge U.S. military policy, particularly the bombing of villages, hospitals, schools, and dikes along the Red River. Photographers captured dramatic images of Fonda as she visited factories, cultural sites, and war museums, documenting the destruction she witnessed, all depicted by professional film crew cameras.
Hollywood is a NATO Military Operation. UN Agenda controls all narratives.
Yoko Ono, John Lennon, Timothy Leary, Jimi Hendrix, Neil Young & Jane Fonda.
Jane Fonda’s 1972 visit to Hanoi and its legacy:
In July–August 1972, American actress and antiwar activist Jane Fonda traveled to Hanoi, North Vietnam, during the Vietnam War to document the human cost of U.S. bombing campaigns. She had already become a vocal critic of the war, aligning with groups like Vietnam Veterans Against the War (VVAW) and speaking out against what she saw as American imperialism.
Purpose and Activities:
Hollywood controlled actress Jane Fonda’s two-week stay included:
Photography and observation of bombed areas, including the Red River dike system, which she claimed was deliberately targeted.
Radio broadcasts from Hanoi Radio, urging American pilots to stop bombing and calling missions “genocidal”.
Visits to civilians, hospitals, schools, and factories, as well as American prisoners of war, whom she met and carried messages to their families.
Cultural and political commentary, such as performances of American plays in Vietnam and reflections on Vietnamese resilience.
The photograph of Jane Fonda atop a North Vietnamese anti‑aircraft gun became a political and cultural lightning rod because it fused a simple, powerful image with deep wartime wounds: American casualties and captive soldiers; the photograph’s apparent alignment with enemy military hardware suggested betrayal to veterans and families; and the media and documentary retellings crystallized the image into the enduring nickname “Hanoi Jane”. At the same time, Fonda and some historians stress that the outrage was shaped as much by the photograph’s symbolic potency and propaganda use as by the facts of her broader antiwar activism
https://factually.co/fact-checks/military/why-anti-aircraft-gun-photograph-provoked-intense-lasting-outrage-9d8636
https://www.military.com/undertheradar/2015/08/the-real-story-of-jane-fonda-and-the-vietnam-vets-who-hate-her
Show Notes & Links:
https://rarehistoricalphotos.com/hanoi-jane-photos/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jane_Fonda