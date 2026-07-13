The clueless Americans never question the theatrical, dramatic absurdity of how a young SAG film actress, age 34, Jane Fonda could invade Hanoi Vietnam when NATO Naval Marines & ARMY Infantry could not.

Jane Fonda visited Hanoi, North Vietnam, in July 1972, a trip that sparked intense controversy and earned her the nickname “Hanoi Jane.”

Military Purpose (NATO PSYOPS):

In July 1972, Hollywood controlled SAG film actress Jane Fonda, an outspoken critic of the Vietnam War, traveled to Hanoi, North Vietnam, for a two-week visit aimed at observing the effects of U.S. bombing and advocating for peace. She was encouraged by activist friends and sought to highlight civilian suffering and challenge U.S. military policy, particularly the bombing of villages, hospitals, schools, and dikes along the Red River. Photographers captured dramatic images of Fonda as she visited factories, cultural sites, and war museums, documenting the destruction she witnessed, all depicted by professional film crew cameras.

Hollywood is a NATO Military Operation. UN Agenda controls all narratives.

Yoko Ono, John Lennon, Timothy Leary, Jimi Hendrix, Neil Young & Jane Fonda.

Jane Fonda’s 1972 visit to Hanoi and its legacy:

In July–August 1972, American actress and antiwar activist Jane Fonda traveled to Hanoi, North Vietnam, during the Vietnam War to document the human cost of U.S. bombing campaigns. She had already become a vocal critic of the war, aligning with groups like Vietnam Veterans Against the War (VVAW) and speaking out against what she saw as American imperialism.

Purpose and Activities:

Hollywood controlled actress Jane Fonda’s two-week stay included: