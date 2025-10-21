“The Hardest Part” by Blondie:

Twenty-five tons of hardened steel

Rolls on no ordinary wheel

Inside the armored car

Ride two big armed guards

In a bulletproof vest, shatterproof glass

Overdrive, we’re gonna pass

Twenty-five tons of hardened steel

Rolls on no ordinary wheel

The hardest part

Of the armored guard

Big man of steel, behind the steering wheel

Nitro and acetylene

Open la machine

No short heist, no overnight

Big money, take you to Brazil

Bulletproof vest, shatterproof glass

Overdrive, we’re gonna pass

Oh, time bomb, greasy mob

Count down, hurry up, come on

The hardest part

Of the armored guard

Big man of steel, behind the steering wheel

In a wire mesh cage with a twelve gauge

Radio, we’re coming fast

Ooh, need to feel some hardened steel

Deliver the big money deal

Of the armored guard

Here’s what I heard

I’ll tell you that he will, no matter what you feel

Ooh, the hardest part

Of the armored guard

Big man of steel, behind the steering wheel

Twenty-five tons of hardened steel

Deliver the big money deal