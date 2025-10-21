“The Hardest Part” by Blondie:
Twenty-five tons of hardened steel
Rolls on no ordinary wheel
Inside the armored car
Ride two big armed guards
In a bulletproof vest, shatterproof glass
Overdrive, we’re gonna pass
Twenty-five tons of hardened steel
Rolls on no ordinary wheel
The hardest part
Of the armored guard
Big man of steel, behind the steering wheel
Nitro and acetylene
Open la machine
No short heist, no overnight
Big money, take you to Brazil
Bulletproof vest, shatterproof glass
Overdrive, we’re gonna pass
Oh, time bomb, greasy mob
Count down, hurry up, come on
The hardest part
Of the armored guard
Big man of steel, behind the steering wheel
In a wire mesh cage with a twelve gauge
Radio, we’re coming fast
Ooh, need to feel some hardened steel
Deliver the big money deal
Of the armored guard
Here’s what I heard
I’ll tell you that he will, no matter what you feel
Ooh, the hardest part
Of the armored guard
Big man of steel, behind the steering wheel
Twenty-five tons of hardened steel
Deliver the big money deal