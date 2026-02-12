The two-man team of Angelo Buono & Ken Bianca (October 1977-February 1978)

Angelo Anthony Buono Jr. (October 5, 1934 – September 21, 2002) was an American serial killer, kidnapper and rapist who, together with his adopted cousin Kenneth Bianchi, raped and murdered ten young women and girls between October 1977 and February 1978 in Los Angeles, California in what became known as the Hillside Strangler murders, as the victims were usually strangled to death and dumped on a hillside. In November 1983, after a two-year long trial, Buono was convicted of 9 counts of murder and subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kenneth Alessio Bianchi (born May 22, 1951) is an American serial killer, kidnapper, and rapist. He is known for the Hillside Strangler murders which he committed with his cousin Angelo Buono Jr. in Los Angeles, as well as for two more murders in Washington State as the sole perpetrator. Bianchi is currently serving a sentence of life imprisonment in Washington State Penitentiary for these crimes. He was also at one time a suspect in the Alphabet murders, three unsolved murders in his home city of Rochester, New York, from 1971 to 1973. Bianchi was most recently denied parole in 2025.

The Hillside Strangler, later the Hillside Stranglers, is the media epithet for one, later discovered to be two, American serial killers who terrorized Los Angeles, California, between October 1977 and February 1978, with the nicknames originating from the fact that many of the victims’ bodies were discovered on the wooded hillsides surrounding the city. The perpetrators were identified as cousins Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono Jr.

All except one of the murders were committed in Buono’s upholstery shop in Glendale, California. The victims, who ranged in age from 12 to 28, were raped, sodomized, beaten, and sometimes tortured, before being strangled to death with ligature. Their corpses were then cleaned and dumped naked across wooded hillsides in Los Angeles. Buono and Bianchi impersonated police officers to lure their victims from nearby locales, then drove them to Buono’s upholstery shop to be raped and killed.

Church of Scientology Celebrity Centers are Churches of Scientology that are open to the general public but are intended for "artists, politicians, leaders of industry, and sports figures".

The Celebrity Centre was first established in 1969 by Yvonne Gillham and Heber Jentzsch in the Château Élysée, a 1920s building that had been built to replicate a 17th century French-Normandy chateau, and which the Church of Scientology purchased in 1973. Other Celebrity Centre organizations have since been established around the USA and in Europe. As of 2024, there are eight Celebrity Centers open: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville and New York in the USA, and Vienna, Düsseldorf, Florence, and Paris in Europe.

Heber Jentzsch was born on October 30, 1935, in Salt Lake City, and grew up in a Mormon family in Farmington, Utah. His mother named him after her favorite Latter-day Saint apostle, Heber C. Kimball. Though born into a Mormon family, he was never baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.