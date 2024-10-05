The Juxtaposition1 Channel: (Paid Content for Brutal Truth)

There is no such thing as FREE SPEECH. That was an unfunny joke which was used to present a pseudo constitution within a Swiss Sponsored Hunger Game construct.

My plans for my channel are ambitious:

1) acquire a minimum of 1,000 paid subscribers

2) Road trips to NATO crime scenes

3) Featured guest interviews with experienced people

4) first-hand examples and photographs of people & historical places

5) weed out the COINTELPRO BOTS who are paid to harass me (pay wall helps)

I am grateful and appreciative of those who support and encourage me. I need the positive feedback to validate my work.

We are engaged in an undeclared warfare within NATO Hunger Game Districts. Those who still do not grasp this clear and present grave danger are unwelcome here. The human emotion of "Denial" forms the basis of how Pacification & Control psychological warfare operates.

This channel is the antidote for Poppycock, Balderdash & Mendacity.

Thank you to all the loyal friends of my channel.

Sincerely yours, Juxtaposition1