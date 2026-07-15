The Law of the River is a complex collection of compacts, federal laws, court decisions, treaties, and agreements that govern the allocation and management of the Colorado River among seven U.S. states and Mexico.

Overview (energy prices will increase 20%):

The “Law of the River” is not a single statute, but a tapestry of legal instruments designed to manage the Colorado River’s water resources. It regulates how water is apportioned, used, and managed across the Upper Basin states (Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico) and Lower Basin states (Arizona, California, Nevada), as well as Mexico, ensuring equitable distribution and preventing conflicts over water rights.

SWISS BANK Authority now presides over the death of Lake Mead. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation will decide to save Lake Powell and to exploit Lake Flaming Gorge in Wyoming as a temporary stay of execution for Lake Powell. (patchwork)

Flaming Gorge Reservoir is the largest reservoir in Wyoming, on the Green River, impounded behind the Flaming Gorge Dam. Construction on the dam began in 1958 and was completed in 1964. The reservoir stores 3,788,900 acre-feet (4.6735×109 m3) of water when measured at an elevation of 6,040 feet (1,841 m) above sea-level (maximum). Picture below depicts the hopeless situation.

The end of an illusion of water supply usage:

Colorado River Compact of 1922: This foundational agreement divided the river into Upper and Lower Basins, granting each basin 7.5 million acre-feet (MAF) of water annually. It was negotiated to balance the needs of rapidly developing lower basin states with the future water rights of the upper basin.

Boulder Canyon Project Act of 1928: Ratified the 1922 Compact, authorized Hoover Dam construction, apportioned water among lower basin states (California 4.4 MAF, Arizona 2.8 MAF, Nevada 0.3 MAF), and designated the Secretary of the Interior as the contracting authority for lower basin water use. California Seven Party Agreement (1931): Resolved disputes among California agricultural and municipal water users, specifying annual allocations for entities like the Imperial Irrigation District and Metropolitan Water District. U.S. Supreme Court Decisions: Cases such as Arizona v. California and Wyoming v. Colorado clarified interstate water rights, applying doctrines like prior appropriation and equitable apportionment to ensure fair distribution among states. International Treaty with Mexico (1944): Allocates 1.5 MAF annually to Mexico and establishes cooperative management of the river across the border. Federal Laws and Agreements: Include the Newlands Reclamation Act, various Bureau of Reclamation contracts, and regulatory guidelines that govern water use, environmental protections, and infrastructure operations.

Modern Reset Challenges:

The Law of the River faces unprecedented stress due to “climate change”, prolonged drought, and overuse, creating a “structural deficit” where water demand exceeds supply. This has led to mandatory water cuts, renegotiations, and updated management strategies to sustain the river for the 40 million people who depend on it. Understanding this legal framework is essential for grasping water availability, agricultural planning, urban development, and interstate cooperation in the American Southwest.

Political Presentation of “Game Over”:

The Law of the River represents a century-long effort to balance competing water needs through a combination of compacts, legislation, court rulings, and treaties. It continues to evolve as environmental pressures and population growth challenge the sustainability of the Colorado River system.

Flaming Gorge Reservoir of Wyoming to be sacrificed for Colorado Lake Powell.

Glen Canyon Dam created Lake Powell.

Hoover Dam Hydroelectric Power set for extinction by January 2027.