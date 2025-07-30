Juxtaposition1’s Substack

The Marilyn Monroe "Seven Year Itch Building" (Blackstone)

Financial Terrorism for advance Agenda 2030 and REAL ID techno enslavement.
Jul 30, 2025
Blackstone works directly with BlackRock on financial terrorism worldwide.

There is no USA, only SWISS Hunger Game Districts.

The Black Rock (Banker's Heart) sits at 555 California Street at Kearny & California.

Shane Tamara used a NATO assault rifle AR-15

Blackstone Building is higher security than Fort Knox.

Media claimed his shot himself in the stomach on the 33rd floor?

Another 911 insider job with plenty of Masonic Signs & Symbols

Marilyn Monroe Building is what it should be named after her 9-8-54 photoshoot

Can you say FAKE EVENT?

Blackstone Inc. is an American alternative investment management company based in New York City. It was founded in 1985 as a mergers and acquisitions firm by Peter Peterson and Stephen Schwarzman, who had previously worked together at Lehman Brothers. Blackstone's private equity business has been one of the largest investors in leveraged buyouts in the …

Read full story

