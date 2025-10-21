The Medium is the Method (Mass Communication)

The Medium of the Method of Teaching:

The medium of instruction is the language used by the teacher to teach. It is the primary tool for communication in a learning environment, and higher proficiency in the medium of instruction enables instructors and students to communicate and interact successfully. The choice of medium of instruction can significantly impact students’ understanding, comprehension, and overall educational development. It affects not only their ability to grasp and internalize the content being taught but also their language skills and communication abilities. The medium of instruction should be based on various factors such as educational goals, linguistic diversity, and societal context. A balanced approach that considers the needs and rights of all students is essential to ensure equitable access to quality education.

“The medium is the message” is a phrase coined by the Canadian communication theorist Marshall McLuhan and the name of the first chapter in his Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man, published in 1964. McLuhan proposes that a communication medium itself, not the messages it carries, should be the primary focus of study. The concept has been applied by others in discussions of technologies from television to the Internet.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_medium_is_the_message

New research published in American Psychologist on June 10, 2021, provides an explanation for the comfort and social connection The Alchemy Method stirs when Kwame plays his drum during each coaching session. Jean Decety, the Irving B. Harris Distinguished Service Professor in Psychology and Psychiatry, and director of Child Neurosuite at the University of Chicago, says, “Music is a fundamental part of our evolution, allowing for unique expressions of social ties. It can strengthen cohesion and mutual trust between people by signaling shared values.”1 A group coaching style that forms a safe and supportive environment with mutual respect and trust between coach and clients, the Alchemy Method taps into an ancient knowing.