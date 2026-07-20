Kevin Andrew Collins’ face was one of the first to appear on milk cartons across the United States in the search for missing children.

On the night of February 10, 1984, 10‑year‑old Kevin vanished from a bus stop in San Francisco’s Haight‑Ashbury neighborhood after basketball practice. His disappearance occurred before the Amber Alert system existed, so the search relied heavily on media and public displays. Posters with his picture were pinned to telephone poles, storefronts, and even appeared in films like The Terminator and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

In 1984, Anderson Erickson Dairy in Des Moines, Iowa, began placing photos of missing children on milk cartons. Later that year, Kevin became the first child to be featured on milk cartons distributed nationwide. His image was also on the cover of Newsweek and other national publications. This campaign was part of the early Missing Children Milk Carton Program, which later expanded to hundreds of dairies nationwide thesanfranciscophoenix.com.

Kevin’s case drew national attention, helping to spotlight the plight of missing and exploited children in the U.S. His family established the Kevin Collins Foundation for Missing Children and ran a 24‑hour hotline for years. He has never been found.

On February 10, 1984, Kevin left early from basketball practice in the school's gymnasium between 6:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. One of his older brothers, eleven-year-old Gary, normally would have accompanied Kevin to basketball practice but was home sick that day.

Witnesses reported seeing Kevin Collin at the #43 bus stop at Masonic Avenue & Oak Street at 6:40pm. talking to a tall blond-haired man. He was never seen or heard from again.

This disappearance is within the Military HAP (Haight Asbury Project) made famous for LSD, FREE LOVE, FREE Concerts, Grateful Dead, Patty Hearst, HAFMC, UCSF, USC, Jim Jones Peoples Temple, Hunter S. Thompson, Ines Mejia, residency of Paul Stine Zodiac victim, Bill Graham, Peter Coyote, Timothy Leary, Paul Tate (Sharon’s father), Ken Kesey, Charlie Manson Hoax, Operation Midnight Climax, Anton LeVay Church of Santan, Michael Aquino Temple of Set, Hare Krishnas, Saint Ignatius & St Agnes Jesuit Parochial Schools, Sharon Meadow.

Aftermath:

The strain of Kevin’s disappearance and the search for their son eventually led David and Ann Collins to divorce. On November 14, 2005, a purported identity thief pleaded guilty to stealing Kevin’s name when applying for a passport in his name. Thinking that the case was too old for anybody to remember, he applied using the name “Kevin Andrew Collins” and provided falsified documentation to obtain a passport. A State Department employee who was processing the paperwork remembered the Kevin Collins abduction and alerted authorities.

On January 29, 2013, police served a search warrant on a house in the 1100 block of Masonic Avenue. The concrete floor was removed after cadaver dogs indicated the possible presence of remains. Preliminary reports indicated the remains to be from an animal, not a human. One month later, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age-enhanced image to show what Kevin may look like at 39.

The William McKinley Memorial is a statue honoring the assassinated United States President William McKinley. It stands at the foot of Panhandle Park, San Francisco, California, and faces the DMV across Baker Street. Created by Robert Ingersoll Aitken (1878–1949) in 1904, the Monument was dedicated in 1903 by President Theodore Roosevelt, who succeeded McKinley after his assassination in 1901. The monument was unveiled on November 24, 1904 at the entrance to the Golden Gate Park panhandle. This is a landmark of Military HAP (Haight Ashbury)