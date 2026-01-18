The murder of Carol Wayne, 42, Manzanillo Mexico, Playa de Santiago Hotel

Carol Wayne was one of a pair of sisters with big dreams, and in 1967, her sister Nina Wayne spoke with The Oil City Derrick. Nina — who had the same distinctive voice as her sister — recalled how they had both been pushed in the direction of performing from a young age. Nina’s mother had her start ballet school when she was three years old, and when she was six, she and her sister Carol were enrolled in another school for ice skating.

“My sister and I used to get up at 5 o’clock in the morning and skate three hours before we went to school. Then, we’d skate again after school,” she recalled. That meant some shockingly long days for the pair: In addition to school and homework, they averaged another eight hours a day training, exercising, or taking dance and skating classes.

The hard work went on for years, and when she was 15, the duo was noticed by the Ice Capades. They were hired to perform together, but was it worth it? Carol wasn’t sure, explaining in an interview repeated and cited in “More of Hollywood’s Unsolved Mysteries.” “When you train for something so young and become good at it as we did, you never know if that’s what you were meant to do in the school of things of life, or if it was just because it was someone else’s idea. We missed a childhood of growing up.”

