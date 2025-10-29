The Murder of Erin Valenti: 6th year Anniversary
This murder emanated from 2500 Sand Hill Road, Menlo Park, San Mateo County Calif. & Accel-KKR Private Equity Bank.
Join the STAR CHAMBER INVESTIGATION Team in a review of this murder.
After a Monday 90-minute private meeting with Accel-KKR Managing Director Dean Jacobson at 3pm October 7, 2019, 33-year-old Utah startup founder went missing in Silicon Valley. This was her last meeting after ending her one-week Westcoast business trip. (Salt Lake, Irvine to Dana Point, Monterey, Palo Alto, Menlo Park to body disposal in South San Jose)
Erin then went missing for five days and was found dead in her 2020 Premium rental car on October 12th Saturday morning at 6615 Bose Lane, Almaden San Jose. Erin Valenti’s family still searches for answers following her mysterious death.
Four months later as the COVID Hoax dominated the newspapers the Santa Clara Medical Examiner ruled her murder a “manic episode”. That is CODE for DEW Direct Energy Weapon or acute toxicity from a Military Poison. (Covert means)
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to our Wednesday STAR CHAMBER Zoom meeting.
Topic: Wednesday STAR CHAMBER Zoom Class
Time: Oct 29, 2025, 05:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=88274695660
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/88274695660/invitations?signature=YzBucL8Iq7F6Xz18mrdpgfUwDBmlR9wZYvEcoILLzv4
Persons of Interest:
JJ Kardwell, Summit Partners, Zoom, Disney, Everstring
Dean Jacobson, Summit Partners, Accel-KKR Managing Director
Amir Khan, Ticker Ventures & partner
Thomas Reardon, CTRL.labs & Microsoft
Patrick Kaifosh, CTRL,labs
Scott Rafferty, Ontocore Create Powerful conference
Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital
Don Valentine, Sequoia Capital
Jim Breyer, Breyer Capital
Eric Weinstein (Founders Fund & Palantir)
Peter Thiel, (Founders Fund & Palantir)
Harrison Weinstein, Stanford PhD & husband