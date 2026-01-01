The Murder of Kerri Ann Abatti, 59
Gunshot to the head November 20th at 4869 Bruin Way, Pinetop Arizona
Saturday Night Zoom Class re: First Degree Murder of Kerri Ann Abatti
Kerri Ann was born and raised in rural Arizona Pinetop White Mountain area which sits at 7,000-feet of elevation. Kerri was raised Mormon and her family settled Pinetop Community over one-hundred years ago. Fort Apache Reservation is close by.
Kerri attended local Blue Ridge High School and was voted Miss Navajo County Beauty Queen. She was married 31-years to Michael Abatti whom she had three children with.
All three children attended private schools and the family vacationed in Italy, Switzerland and camped at Lake Powell often.
She was involved in a two-year unresolved divorce litigation with her wealthy farm owner husband, Michael Abatti since 2003.
Kerri Ann resided on a 13-acre estate and was found mortally wounded in her living room by her resident & nephew, Williams Roberts, after 9pm Thursday night November 20, 2025. 911 first responders were alerted at 9:19pm.
Michael Abatti, 63 was indicted by Grand Jury and arrested at his primary home in El Centro Imperial County CA on Tuesday December 23, 2025. He was arraigned by a Grand Jury and charged with First-Degree Murder of his wife.
Michael’s legacy farm was inherited from his family and includes 20,000-cultivated acres in Imperial Valley and a $13-Million ranch in Wyoming. Under California Law that is considered “separate property” not part of “community”.
Preliminary facts indicate that Michael drove 434-miles (7-hours) door-to-door, then murdered his wife. He then immediately drove back to his house in El Centro.
Their two-years of divorce proceedings came to a head just before Thanksgiving.
Masonic Messaging seems to be a part of this case.
The homicide was committed at #999 address sitting on 13-acres of land.
The murder was committed on a #13 date of November 20. (11+ 2 +0)
The 4869 Bruin Way Cul de Sac property is off Highway 60 or #33.
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to Saturday Zoom meeting.
Topic: Kerri Ann Abatti murder of November 20, 2025
Time: Jan 3, 2026, 5:45 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=85206561064
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/85206561064/invitations?signature=b9EYz299DrrMjsaj9YpPyF1MVTCMQv_Rtp9VnfCvO3g
Requirements for attendance:
Have read the articles and links posted here in advance
Have Zoom experience
Have audio and visual, good lighting from in front of you camera
Have a computer or laptop
NO MOBILE PHONES permitted.
Required reading in advance of our Saturday Zoom Class:
https://www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov/266/About-Pinetop-Lakeside
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15422231/michael-abatti-wife-murder-divorce-kerri-ann-arizona.html
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2025-12-29/abatti-homicide-imperial-valley-case-update
https://apnews.com/article/california-farmer-abatti-wife-shooting-arizona-683be5c1273481c2793a2cc1a29b6411
Travel distance from El Centro to and from the murder scene at Pinetop:
https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Pinetop-Lakeside,+AZ/El+Centro,+CA/@33.5159658,-115.4066569,688512m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x8728c9f15651e533:0x60847d0b2fafe888!2m2!1d-109.9603843!2d34.1425438!1m5!1m1!1s0x80d75f9c2642bbbd:0xcb0448b8249ffdaf!2m2!1d-115.5630514!2d32.792?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MTIwOS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D