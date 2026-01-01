Saturday Night Zoom Class re: First Degree Murder of Kerri Ann Abatti

Kerri Ann was born and raised in rural Arizona Pinetop White Mountain area which sits at 7,000-feet of elevation. Kerri was raised Mormon and her family settled Pinetop Community over one-hundred years ago. Fort Apache Reservation is close by.

Kerri attended local Blue Ridge High School and was voted Miss Navajo County Beauty Queen. She was married 31-years to Michael Abatti whom she had three children with.

All three children attended private schools and the family vacationed in Italy, Switzerland and camped at Lake Powell often.

She was involved in a two-year unresolved divorce litigation with her wealthy farm owner husband, Michael Abatti since 2003.

Kerri Ann resided on a 13-acre estate and was found mortally wounded in her living room by her resident & nephew, Williams Roberts, after 9pm Thursday night November 20, 2025. 911 first responders were alerted at 9:19pm.

Michael Abatti, 63 was indicted by Grand Jury and arrested at his primary home in El Centro Imperial County CA on Tuesday December 23, 2025. He was arraigned by a Grand Jury and charged with First-Degree Murder of his wife.

Michael’s legacy farm was inherited from his family and includes 20,000-cultivated acres in Imperial Valley and a $13-Million ranch in Wyoming. Under California Law that is considered “separate property” not part of “community”.

Preliminary facts indicate that Michael drove 434-miles (7-hours) door-to-door, then murdered his wife. He then immediately drove back to his house in El Centro.

Their two-years of divorce proceedings came to a head just before Thanksgiving.

Masonic Messaging seems to be a part of this case.