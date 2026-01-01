Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
5m

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to Saturday Zoom meeting.

Topic: Kerri Ann Abatti murder of November 20, 2025

Time: Jan 3, 2026, 5:45 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=85206561064

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/85206561064/invitations?signature=b9EYz299DrrMjsaj9YpPyF1MVTCMQv_Rtp9VnfCvO3g

Requirements for attendance:

Have read the articles and links posted here in advance

Have Zoom experience

Have audio and visual, good lighting from in front of you camera

Have a computer or laptop

NO MOBILE PHONES permitted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
15mEdited

Required reading in advance of our Saturday Zoom Class:

https://www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov/266/About-Pinetop-Lakeside

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15422231/michael-abatti-wife-murder-divorce-kerri-ann-arizona.html

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2025-12-29/abatti-homicide-imperial-valley-case-update

https://apnews.com/article/california-farmer-abatti-wife-shooting-arizona-683be5c1273481c2793a2cc1a29b6411

Travel distance from El Centro to and from the murder scene at Pinetop:

https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Pinetop-Lakeside,+AZ/El+Centro,+CA/@33.5159658,-115.4066569,688512m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x8728c9f15651e533:0x60847d0b2fafe888!2m2!1d-109.9603843!2d34.1425438!1m5!1m1!1s0x80d75f9c2642bbbd:0xcb0448b8249ffdaf!2m2!1d-115.5630514!2d32.792?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MTIwOS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture