The Murder Trial of O.J. Simpson (COINTELPRO Clown Show)

90% of the material facts & circumstances were concealed in this TV charade.
Juxtaposition1
Apr 06, 2025
1
Transcript

The criminal acquittal trial: January 11, 1995, through October 3, 1995. https://crimelibrary.org/notorious_murders/famous/simpson/serve_4.html https://moldea.com/dismissed.html

The Jewish attorneys: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_Weitzman https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Shapiro_(lawyer) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Neufeld https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barry_Scheck https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alan_Dershowitz https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcia_Clark

The non-Jewish attorneys: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johnnie_Cochran https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/F._Lee_Bailey https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerald_Uelmen https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Darden Leroy Skip Taft: http://simpson.walraven.org/p_wits.html https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gil_Garcetti

The Jewish Media Presenters: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Schiller https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dan_Abrams https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_King https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolf_Blitzer https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geraldo_Rivera https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harvey_Levin

Pts. 1-3: Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman Murders (Sunday night June 12, 1994): https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/pt-1-nicole-brown-and-ron-goldman https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/pt-2-nicole-brown-and-ron-goldman https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/pt-3-mark-furman-and-the-glove-dont

