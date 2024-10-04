Juxtaposition1’s Substack

The NATO State of Emergency (CRISPR & Caribou Biosciences)

Human Augmentation Enslavement Programs of Geneva Switzerland: BIS, UN, NATO, ITU, CERN, WEF, ILO, World Bank, IMF, Knights Templar etc...
Oct 04, 2024

Corona Satellite Spy Program, aka Looking Glass Keyhole spy programs:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Looking_Glass
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/KH-11_KENNEN
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PAVE_PAWS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terahertz_radiation
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Space_Surveillance_Network
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/6G
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dust_Networks
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristofer_Pister
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wireless_sensor_network
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Environment,_health_and_safety
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Next_Generation_Mobile_Networks
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palantir_Technologies
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Thiel
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Cohen_(entrepreneur)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Karp

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NATO_Communications_and_Information_Agency
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bureau_of_Intelligence_and_Research
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Intelligence_Community
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Office_of_Strategic_Services
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Security_Agency
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Intelligence_Agency
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Colby

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strategic_Hamlet_Program
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil_Operations_and_Revolutionary_Development_Support
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phoenix_Program

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Crimson
http://www.auricmedia.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Operation-Crimson-Mist.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dust_Networks
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristofer_Pister

