The Occult, Occultism, Our Enemy Pt 2

No Cult member fully trusts another. They can only coexist and function based upon a shared military security system of secret oaths, rituals and consequences.

Obedience to comply with all directives (moral & immoral)

Omerta Code of Silence

World Mission pursuant to your stated directives, status and rank

Signs & Symbols rule our world. Cipher Codes are reminders of operation goals.

A ZERO TRUST Military System fully deployed for all operatives (Cult Members.

Dubbed the "Sage of Los Angeles", Manly P. Hall once wrote scripts for Hollywood film studios, and as a result became friendly with numerous prominent figures in public life, the arts, and many professions. He was a close friend of the original Dracula actor, Bela Lugosi, and country singer John Denver, and he was said to be on friendly terms with former actor and future President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, who, according to Hall's fellow lecturer at the Philosophical Research Society, Stephan A. Hoeller, even visited him at his office. He was also friends with Elvis Presley, with whom he exchanged frequent phone calls.

Manly P. Hall was a Knight Patron of the Masonic Research Group of San Francisco, with which he was associated for a number of years prior to his Masonic affiliations. On 28 June 1954, Hall was initiated as a Freemason into Jewel Lodge No. 374, San Francisco (now the United Lodge); passed 20 September 1954; and raised 22 November 1954. He took the Scottish Rite Degrees a year later. He later received his 32° in the Valley of San Francisco AASR (SJ). On 8 December 1973 (45 years after writing The Secret Teachings of All Ages), Hall was recognized as a 33° Mason (the second highest honor conferred by the Supreme Council of the Scottish Rite) at a ceremony held at the Philosophical Research Society (PRS).

Hall died on August 29, 1990, at the age of 89, during a vacation trip with his wife Marie Bauer. The circumstances surrounding his death were suspicious, with his wife suspecting a plot devised by Hall's assistant at the Philosophical Research Society, Daniel Fritz, who made Hall rewrite his will only six days prior to his death. The case was brought to court by Bauer, and, although Fritz was ultimately not found guilty of Hall's death, it was proven that he had stolen money from him on a number of occasions, and as a result, he was removed from his position at the PRS after Superior Court Judge Harvey A. Schneider invalidated Hall's last will in August 1993. The mystery of Hall's death was never fully solved, with Marie Bauer never retracting her initial statement that it was a case of foul play involving Fritz, his son David, and another man named Mogins Brandt.

Elvis Aaron Presley, The King of Rock & Roll.

Ronald Reagan, US ARMY, 7-term SAG President, 2-term Governor, 2-term President of USA. Personal friends with Ligio Gelli & Manly P. Hall.

John Denver, singing star and TV Host on his own variety show.