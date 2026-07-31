"The Other Woman" Marina Hundt
She lost her lover but got his dog & his murdered wife's house & pool
Marina Hundt moved into 1437 Dundas Cresent immediately after the arrest of Peter Demeter and she brought along her horse! Marina enjoyed topless sunbathing at murdered Christina Ferrari’s pool. Marina exhibited the pride of a surviving Mistress proudly walking her horse and Satanic Dog Beelzebub up and down the Dundas Cresent Cul de Sac in a Wizard of Oz display of witchcraft.
The neighbors were suddenly living in a Twilight Zone post-murder of Christina Ferrari.
Ontario harlot, Equestrian and Austrian Fashion Model Marina Hundt, age 28.
Witness for the prosecution at the Murder-for-Hire Trial of her lover Peter Demeter.
Show Notes & Links:
https://www.insauga.com/canadas-most-notorious-murder-case-happened-in-mississauga-in-the-1970s/
Perhaps people have forgotten — and maybe the younger generation is completely unaware — but there was once a time when the then-sleepy bedroom community of Mississauga garnered international attention for a gruesome and terrible murder that spurred an epically long trial (one of the longest in Canada’s history) and two more attempted murders.
On July 18, 1973, 33-year-old fashion model Christine Demeter was found dead in the garage of her upscale Mississauga home. She was lying face down; a catastrophic head wound gushing blood all over the concrete floor. She had been hit roughly six times with a blunt object, most likely a tire iron or a crowbar. It shattered parts of her skull and sent blood and brain tissue cascading through the garage.
Christine’s actual killer was never imprisoned. The man thought to be responsible for bludgeoning the Austrian-born model and mother of one to death, a small-time criminal named Imre Olejnyik, died in Hungary in 1975. That said, the man who arranged her murder — her very own husband — was convicted of non-capital murder in London, Ontario 17 months later.
Why did Peter Demeter kill his wife?
Like many married couples, Peter and Christine Demeter were unhappy. Married in 1967, the pair, who had a daughter together, became increasingly dissatisfied with one another. Although it’s impossible to say exactly what went on and what was said behind the closed doors of their spacious Dundas Crescent home, it’s clear that matrimonial harmony gave way to anger, distrust and suspicion (if it ever existed at all). When Demeter was convicted of hiring a third party to murder his wife, his motives seemed apparent — money and a mistress. Demeter made it clear he wanted to collect on Christine’s $1.1 million insurance policy (he went for it even though he was on trial for the woman’s murder). He was also known to be cavorting with another Austrian woman, a young Viennese model named Marina Hundt.
Later on, it would also be revealed that he was intensely sociopathic and had no qualms arranging (unsuccessfully in later cases, thankfully) kidnappings and murders.
Demeter’s trial was a sensational, headline-grabbing extravaganza filled with colorful insults, criminal testimonies and scandalous revelations.
One person who testified for the defense was Joe “Ironman” Dinardo (born Gabor Magosztovics), a man who was serving a prison sentence and who continued to have run-ins with Canadian law enforcement well into the early 2000s. He claimed that Christine was most likely killed by a dead criminal named Laszlo Eper — a man, he suggested, she was in talks with regarding a hit on her husband. Oddly enough, Dinardo also said that the late Christine had offered him $10,000 to break Demeter’s arms and legs.
The Crown Attorney dismissed Dinardo’s bold proclamations as wild and self-serving lies.