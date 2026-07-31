Marina Hundt moved into 1437 Dundas Cresent immediately after the arrest of Peter Demeter and she brought along her horse! Marina enjoyed topless sunbathing at murdered Christina Ferrari’s pool. Marina exhibited the pride of a surviving Mistress proudly walking her horse and Satanic Dog Beelzebub up and down the Dundas Cresent Cul de Sac in a Wizard of Oz display of witchcraft.

The neighbors were suddenly living in a Twilight Zone post-murder of Christina Ferrari.

Ontario harlot, Equestrian and Austrian Fashion Model Marina Hundt, age 28.

Witness for the prosecution at the Murder-for-Hire Trial of her lover Peter Demeter.