Paul Francis Pelosi Sr. (born April 15, 1940) is an American businessman who owns and operates Financial Leasing Services, Inc., a San Francisco–based real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm. He was the owner of the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League. He is married to Nancy Pelosi, the 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Pelosi founded and ran the venture capital firm Financial Leasing Services, Inc., through which he and his wife have a personal fortune of about $114 million.

Having previously invested in the Oakland Invaders of the United States Football League, he purchased the California Redwoods, a franchise in the United Football League, for $12 million in 2009. The Redwoods later moved to Sacramento to become the Sacramento Mountain Lions.

In 1957, at the age of 16, Pelosi lost control of a car that he was driving on Skyline Boulevard, one mile (1.5 kilometers) north of Crystal Springs Dam in San Mateo County, California and crashed. His older brother David, who was a passenger in the car, died in the crash. Moments before the crash, David had warned his brother to reduce speed. Paul Pelosi was exonerated in the matter by the coroner’s jury.

The date of the DUI car crash involving Paul Pelosi is May 28, 2022. The incident occurred around 10:26 p.m. in Napa County, California, where Pelosi’s Porsche was involved in a collision with a right-of-way jeep driven by vineyard worker Jesus Lopez.

On October 28, 2022, 42-year-old David Wayne DePape attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, the 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives. DePape beat Paul with a hammer during a home invasion of the couple's Pacific Heights, San Francisco, residence, leaving him with a fractured skull that required surgery.

