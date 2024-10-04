J.P Getty Family Trust Fund, Judge William Newson, Private Banker Paul Pelosi:Political circus clowns: Joe Alioto, Diane Feinstein, Barbara Boxer, Nancy Pelosi,Gavin Newson, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown & Kamala Harrishttps://www.newsweek.com/surprising-newsom-pelosi-harris-ties-getty-oil-dynasty-1717810
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The Pelosi Cult, (Getty Family Trust-Judge Newsom) Pt 1
Getty Family Trust, Judge William Newsom Trustee & Pelosi circus clowns
Oct 04, 2024
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Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
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