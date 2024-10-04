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The Pelosi Cult, (Getty Family Trust-Judge Newsom) Pt 1

Getty Family Trust, Judge William Newsom Trustee & Pelosi circus clowns
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Juxtaposition1
Oct 04, 2024
∙ Paid

J.P Getty Family Trust Fund, Judge William Newson, Private Banker Paul Pelosi:Political circus clowns: Joe Alioto, Diane Feinstein, Barbara Boxer, Nancy Pelosi,Gavin Newson, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown & Kamala Harrishttps://www.newsweek.com/surprising-newsom-pelosi-harris-ties-getty-oil-dynasty-1717810

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