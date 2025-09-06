Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

The Power of Love! (Huey Lewis & The News)

Love is kryptonite to the SWISS BANK AUTHORITY Hunger Games:
Juxtaposition1
Sep 06, 2025
  • Backstone

  • BlackRock

  • JP Morgan Chase

  • BOA

  • Citi Group

  • Bank of Vatican, LDS Mormons, Church of Scientology et al

  • Federal Reserve Hnger Game Banks

  • World Bank

  • IMF International Monetary Fund

  • Sand Hill Road Venture Capital Cohorts

  • 100% of all Billionaires

  • 100% of NATO Military

  • 100% of Hollywood & BBC

  • 100% of Medicare and doctors

  • 100% of all science and scientists

  • 100% of all Universities, colleges and schools

  • 100% of the fake politicians

We live in a Truman Show, a MATRIX of Mendacity.

