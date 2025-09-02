The Prey & the Pursuer, a Juxtaposition, #1

If, as Erin Valenti told her mother, it’s all a Game. It’s a thought experiment. We’re in the MATRIX, why not use counter measures to foil the controllers of this game?
In the context of prey and pursuer, a pursuer is typically a hunter or killer that seeks to capture or hunt down a prey. In gaming, a pursuer is often the first killer in a game, known for its speed and powerful abilities. In a broader sense, the term "pursuer" can refer to any entity that seeks to capture or hunt down another, such as in various games or scenarios.
Joe Turner (Condor): I'd like to go back to New York.
Joubert (Sage Wisdom):
You have not much future there.
It will happen this way. You may be walking. Maybe the first sunny day of the spring. And a car will slow beside you, and a door will open, and someone you know, maybe even trust, will get out of the car. And he will smile, a becoming smile. But he will leave open the door of the car and offer to give you a lift.