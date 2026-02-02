The Primal Forces of Nature! You will atone!

In the movie Network, Mr. Howard Beale is confronted by (CCA) Network Chairman Arthur Jensen, who delivers a powerful speech emphasizing the dominance of corporations over nations and ideologies. Key themes include:

Ecological Balance: Jensen argues that the world is now a business, where nations and peoples are replaced by corporations.

Corporate Power: He claims that the world is determined by the immutable bylaws of business, leading to a global holding company where all men hold shares of stock.

Evangelism: Jensen believes that Beale, being on television, has the potential to spread this message to a vast audience, making him the chosen one to preach this evangel.

The speech is a critique of the media’s role in shaping public perception and the impact of corporate interests on society.

Network is a 1976 American satirical comedy drama film directed by Sidney Lumet and written by Paddy Chayefsky. It depicts a television network struggling with poor ratings until the nightly live broadcast of its longtime news anchor Howard Beale (Peter Finch) inadvertently showcases his breakdown into increasingly psychotic behavior, which makes his show a surprise hit. Alongside Finch (in his final role), the film stars Faye Dunaway, William Holden, Robert Duvall, Wesley Addy, Ned Beatty, and Beatrice Straight.