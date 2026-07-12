On Air is a compilation album containing live in the studio performances by the Rolling Stones that were broadcast on various BBC radio shows from 1963 to 1965, including blues and rock 'n' roll covers and early Jagger/Richards hits such as "The Last Time" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction". a

"(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66" is a popular rhythm and blues song, composed in 1946 by American songwriter Bobby Troup. The lyrics relate a westward road trip on U.S. Route 66, a highway that traversed the western two-thirds of the U.S. from Chicago, Illinois, to Los Angeles, California. The song became a standard, with several renditions appearing on the record charts.

Interstate Highway Route 66 connects Michigan Avenue Chicago with the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles County.

Bonus song by Chuck Berry performs “Roll Over Beethoven”