Diana Lee Costello is the woman who appears in Short Shorts & the movie it came from,"Let's Rock" (known as "Keep It Cool" in the United Kingdom) is a 1958 rock and roll film starring Julius LaRosa as a crooner attempting to fight off the rival music rock and roll, Phyllis Newman as his songwriting girlfriend who convinces him to adapt rather than fight and Conrad Janis as LaRosa's manager. The film, another rock-exploitation film aimed at the teenage drive-in crowd, was produced and directed by Harry Foster and also features performances from the Tyrones, Paul Anka, Wink Martindale, Roy Hamilton, Danny & the Juniors and the Royal Teens.