The Scapegoat (Spiritual Significance)

The Spiritual Meaning of the Scapegoat:
The scapegoat symbolizes the transfer of guilt and the restoration of harmony within a community or society. It represents themes of purification, redemption, and personal responsibility. The scapegoat is chosen to carry the sins and transgressions of others, serving as a vessel for the release of guilt and the restoration of harmony. This ancient archetype has been woven into the fabric of human history, spanning across civilizations and religions, each with its own unique interpretation and ritualistic practices. The scapegoat carries profound symbolism that transcends its literal meaning, representing the transfer of guilt, blame, or negative energy onto an external entity, whether it be an individual, an animal, or a symbolic object. The act of scapegoating allows the community or the individual to cleanse themselves of their own sins or shortcomings, providing a means of collective cleansing and personal responsibility.
Examples:
Jesus of Nazareth crucified for Sedition & Blasphemy re: Roman Authority
The Spanish for the alleged sinking of the USS Maine in the Port of Havana Cuba, February 15, 1898, A Navy ship guarded 24-7 by the Marines.
The Gulf of Tonkin incident refers to a naval confrontation in the Gulf of Tonkin off the coast of North Vietnam, which led to the United States engaging more directly in the Vietnam War. False Flag incident was August 2, 1984.
JFK, MLK, RFK assassinations (1964 & 1968) Oswald, Ray & Sirhan
William Calley for May Lai Massacre of 504 mostly women, March 16, 1968
Richard Nixon & Watergate CIA burglaries, June 17, 1972
Zodiac killings of five people (1968-69) blamed on a fictional lone nut.
Sharon Tate, Folger-LaBianca murders blamed on a CBS TV created family.
Dr Victor Ohta family massacre blamed on auto mechanic John Linley Frasier
Jonestown Massacre blamed on Peoples Temple Jim Jones. Nov 18, 1978.
Jesus of Nazareth
No-name Maddox, aka: Charlie Manson presented as Jesus of Nazareth
Charlie Company 2nd Lieutenant William Calley, US ARMY NATO forces
Reverand Jim Jones of the Peoples Temple, endorsed by Ronald Reagan, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, Joe Alioto, Diane Feinstein & George Moscone.