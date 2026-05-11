Scott Erickson is a Bigman who will get torched on the witness stand should he agree to answer questions. The Fifth Amendment was crafted to protect such guilty persons. Scott Erickson ought to invoke his right to remain silent.

Regardless, the jury will be left with a lasting impression of a beefy World Series Champion steroids pitcher standing 6’4, 245lbs looming over a DUI double murder case of two little boys walking in a fully illuminated crosswalk and in possession of the legal right-of-way.

Someone should explain to the jury:

* Why does Scott drive an ‘unregistered & uninsured performance AMC MBZ sedan?

* What rate of speed was Scott Erickson driving at Triunfo Canyon Road at Saddle Mountain Drive at 7:10pm dusk on September 29, 2020?

* Why Scott Erickson swapped Nevada Tagged License Plates with his 2007 MBZ SUV then parked his AMC Mercedez high performance car inside the garage of a friend Chris Pollack?

* Why did Scott Erickson tell Detective Huelsen that he drank only one margarita?

* Why Alexis Grossman claimed that he threatened her to suborn perjury?

* Why did Scott lie and conceal these facts to LA Sheriff Detective David Huelsen on all these questions?