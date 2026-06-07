Pride: An excessive belief in one’s abilities, often leading to disdain for others.

Greed: An insatiable desire for more than one needs or deserves, particularly in terms of wealth.

Wrath: Intense anger and hatred towards another, often leading to violence or revenge.

Envy: Jealousy towards another’s good fortune or possessions, leading to resentment.

Lust: An intense longing or desire, particularly for sexual pleasure.

Gluttony: Overindulgence in food or drink, leading to wastefulness.

Sloth: Laziness or the failure to act and utilize one’s talents

These sins are considered vices that can lead to further immoral behavior and are often discussed in Christian teachings.

The ‘fallible sinner” Pope Leo 14, Magnifica Humanitas for SWISS BANKERS.

The Vatican Papal Palace Guards for SWISS BANK AUTHORITY, pacification & control.

Prostitution Pimp for Lecher County Kentucky for 14-years until his murder.

Examples of Cardinal Sinners amongst us: