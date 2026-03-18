The Six Layers of "Reality" (Clown Show)

Layer #1: Mediated Reality (The Ministry of Truth Official Proclamations)

Layer #2: Human Conditioning (Replacing information with Chaos Noise News)

Layer #3: Collapse of Information (Concealment, Sophistry, Diversion, Deception)

Layer #4: The natural desire to Belong to a Tribe (conform to the group think)

Layer #5: Narrative Warfare (crisis events followed by an agreed cover story)

Layer #6: Theater of Power: Actors on a Media Stage presenting influence & guidance

Global Governance in Geneva Switzerland where they have GPS tagged all peoples.

SWISS BANK AUTHORITY expressed as NATO Military Forces.

A lone voice in the wilderness, Lord Chancellor of the Realm Sir Thomas More, the only noncompliant subject of King Henry VIII.

The future of our world, Post Humanity.