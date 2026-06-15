Can you say NATO Weapon System? I can.

Irish rock band U2 performing at Sphere in Paradise, Nevada in the Las Vegas Valley on October 21, 2023, as part of their concert residency U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere. UN Agenda 2030 Bono and the Entertainment Cult Residency.

Follow the Yellow Brick Road, Obey, Comply, Digital Human Augmentation.

Human Augmentation Dome in Las Vegas using Entertainers to lure the sheep.

LED pucks are PAVE PAWS Molecular Netcentric Cognitive Neuroscience Warfare.