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Juxtaposition1
23mEdited

Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sphere_(venue)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madison_Square_Garden_Sports

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Populous_Holdings

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geodesic_dome

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wave_field_synthesis

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PAVE_PAWS

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CRISPR

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Juxtaposition1
20mEdited

The first geodesic dome was designed after World War I by Walther Bauersfeld, chief engineer of Carl Zeiss Jena, an optical company, for a planetarium to house his planetarium projector. An initial, small dome was patented and constructed by the firm of Dykerhoff and Wydmann on the roof of the Carl Zeiss Werke in Jena, Germany. A larger dome, called "The Wonder of Jena", opened to the public on July 18, 1926.

Twenty years later, Buckminster Fuller coined the term "geodesic" from field experiments with artist Kenneth Snelson at Black Mountain College in 1948 and 1949. Although Fuller was not the original inventor, he is credited with the U.S. popularization of the idea for which he received U.S. patent 2682235A on 29 June 1954. The oldest surviving dome built by Fuller himself is located in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, and was built by students under his tutelage over three weeks in 1953.

The geodesic dome appealed to Fuller because it was extremely strong for its weight, its "omnitriangulated" surface provided an inherently stable structure, and because a sphere encloses the greatest volume for the least surface area.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wave_field_synthesis

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PAVE_PAWS

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CRISPR

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