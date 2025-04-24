The SR-71 can fly at Mach 3+ & is a Looking Glass-Keyhole terrorist plane

In 1990, a Blackbird smashed a transcontinental speed record.

On Mar. 6, 1990, SR-71 Blackbird S/N 61-7972 (tail number #972) made its final flight from AF Flight Test Center Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, to Washington DC to be retired and put on display at The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

During that flight, pilot Lt. Cols. Ed Yielding and RSO (Reconnaissance Systems Operator) Joseph Vida set a speed record flying from LA to DC (2299.7 statute miles) in 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 20 seconds, averaging 3,418 km/h (2,124 MPH).

The SR-71 took off from Edwards at 04.30AM, refueled offshore from a KC-135, flew back over Edwards and then headed eastward at supersonic speed. At 06.01AM a loud sonic boom rocked Southern California and local residents, hearing the sonic boom, called police to report the sound of an explosion or earthquake.

On the way to its retirement home at the museum, the airplane broke four flight time records: St. Louis to Cincinnati in 8 minutes and 32 seconds (311 miles at 2189.9 MPH); Kansas City to Washington DC in 25 mins and 59 secs (942 miles 2176 MPH) and US West to East Coast in 67 mins and 54 secs (2404 miles 2124.5 MPH). Pretty Impressive. https://theaviationist.com/2020/03/06/on-this-day-in-1990-an-sr-71-blackbird-flew-from-la-to-washington-dc-in-1-hour-4-minutes-and-20-seconds/