On a Saturday afternoon, December 22, 1984, Bernie Goetz boarded the R-22 subway train at West 14th Street. Allegedly, he was accosted by four black youths from The Bronx. Bang-bang-bang-bang.

Goetz fired an unlicensed revolver five times, seriously wounding all the alleged muggers. Following this incident, he was dubbed the “Subway Vigilante” by the New York press and was both praised and vilified in the media and in public opinion.

He surrendered to police nine days later and was eventually charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and several firearms offenses. A jury found him not guilty of all charges except an illegal firearms possession count, for which he served two-thirds of a one-year sentence. The incident has been cited as a contributing factor to the groundswell movement against urban crime and disorder, and successful National Rifle Association campaigns to loosen restrictions on the concealed carrying of firearms.

Bernhard Goetz next fled to Bennington Vermont before retaining legal representation of Columbo Crime Family lawyer Barry Slotnick.

Bernie Goetz’s Greenwich Village apartment neighbor was Janis Joplin’s publicist. She became both a trial witness as well as journalist for the New York Magazine.

Defense Attorney Barry Slotnick was born in The Bronx in 1939 to lot Orthodox Jewish Russian immigrants. He graduated with a B.A. from City College of the City University of New York, a J.D. from New York University Law School, and was admitted to the bar at age 21. After graduating from law school, Slotnick established his own practice in Manhattan. Slotnick specialized in criminal defense and found clients by sitting in the front row of a court, waiting until the judges would say "Slotnick, the next client is yours." From there, he started his own "boutique law firm" that eventually became Slotnick, Shapiro & Crocker.

Flight and surrender:

The terrified passengers ran to the other end and out of the car, leaving behind the two women who had been closest to the shooting, fallen or knocked down by the exodus, and immobilized by fear. Goetz talked to them to make sure they were not injured, then was approached by the conductor of the train. Goetz stated, “They tried to rob me.” The conductor asked whether Goetz was a police officer, receiving the reply, “No.” Sometime after a brief conversation in which he refused to hand over his revolver, Goetz jumped to the tracks and ran south through the tunnel to the Chambers Street station, where he exited the system.

He went home to gather some belongings, then rented a car and drove north to Bennington, Vermont, where he burned his blue jacket and dismantled the revolver, scattering the pieces in the woods north of town. He drove around New England for several days, registering at motels under various names and paying in cash. On December 26, an anonymous hotline caller told New York City police that Goetz matched the gunman’s description, owned a gun, and had been mugged previously.

On December 29 Goetz called his neighbor, Myra Friedman, who told him that police had come by his apartment looking for him, and had left notes asking to be contacted as soon as possible. He gave his side of the story to Friedman, and described his psychological state at the time:

Myra, in a situation like this, your mind, you’re in a combat situation. Your mind is functioning. You’re not thinking in a normal way. Your memory isn’t even working normally. You are so hyped up. Your vision actually changes. Your field of view changes. Your capabilities change. What you are capable of changes. You are under adrenaline, a drug called adrenaline. And you respond very quickly, and you think very quickly. That’s all. [...] You think! You think, you analyze, and you act. And in any situation, you just have to think more quickly than your opposition. That’s all. You know. Speed is very important.

Goetz returned to New York on December 30, turned in the car, picked up some clothing and business papers at his apartment, rented another car and drove back to New England. Shortly after noon the next day, he walked into the Concord, New Hampshire police headquarters and told the officer on duty, “I am the person they are seeking in New York.”