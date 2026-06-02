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Show Notes & Links:

https://famous-trials.com/goetz/146-friedmantestimony

https://www.jewage.org/wiki/en/Article:Bernhard_Goetz_-_Biography

https://annangelwriter.com/blog/remembering-myra-friedman-publicist-to-janis-joplin/

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/authors/9399/myra-friedman/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barry_Slotnick

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1984_New_York_City_Subway_shooting

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After the December 22, 1984, shooting of four youths on a New York City subway train, Bernhard Goetz fled to Bennington, Vermont before surrendering to police nine days later.

Goetz, then 37, shot the four teenagers — Barry Allen, Troy Canty, James Ramseur, and Darrell Cabey — after they allegedly tried to rob him. All survived, though Cabey was paralyzed and suffered brain damage. Following the shooting, Goetz left the scene and went to Bennington, Vermont, where he remained hidden until authorities tracked him down.

He was eventually charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and multiple firearms offenses. A jury found him guilty of one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and acquitted him of the other charges. For the firearm conviction, he served eight months of a one-year sentence.

The incident, which made national headlines, led to a $43 million civil judgment against Goetz in 1996 and sparked widespread debate over self-defense, vigilantism, and race.

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