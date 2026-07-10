The SWISS Agenda 2030 "Smokescreen"

The global gangstalking-electronic torture program is partly covered up by the Orwellian use of “smokescreen terminology.” This “linguistic cover-up” is also known as “mislabeling” as depicted in George Orwell’s book, 1984, for example, “Ministry of Truth,” “war is peace,” freedom is slavery,” “ignorance is strength,” etc. One can also refer to this tactic for obfuscation of reality as “word magic” and legalese. Indeed, “loading the language” is one Dr. Robert Lifton’s Eight Criteria for Thought Reform (i.e., brainwashing, coercive control) in totalitarian societies:

“VI. Loading the Language: The “group” interprets and uses thoughts and phrases in new ways so that often the outside world does not understand. The jargon consists of thought-terminating cliches which serve to alter members’ thought processes to conform to the group’s way of thinking.”

For example, official legal federal and state documents refer to these procedures as: CounterTerrorism, pro-active policing, human test subject, human experimentation, investigation, military assisting police, research, health codes or health code violations, eugenics program (no longer used), threat assessment evaluation, threat assessment teams or plan, psychological warfare or operations (psyops), behavioral modification, psychotherapy, psychiatric referrals, extrajudicial punishment, and occupational health codes. Whereas police typically refer to targeted individuals as “Code 4, Silent Hits,” FBI refer to us as “non-investigative subjects.”

In the 2001 action movie Ocean’s Eleven, criminals use an electromagnetic weapon to black out a portion of Las Vegas. Very futuristic, you may say, but the threat is real and growing.

The problem is growing because the technology available to attackers has improved even as the technology being attacked has become more vulnerable. Our infrastructure increasingly depends on closely integrated, high-speed electronic systems operating at low internal voltages. That means they can be laid low by short, sharp pulses high in voltage but low in energy—output that can now be generated by a machine the size of a suitcase, batteries included.

Electromagnetic (EM) attacks are not only possible—they are happening. One may be under way as you read this. Even so, you would probably never hear of it: These stories are typically hushed up, for the sake of security or the victims’ reputation. Occasionally, though, an incident comes to light.