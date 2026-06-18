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Juxtaposition1
1h

A 33-year-old tech founder went to Silicon Valley on business and was found dead in her car a week later. Her cause of death was just identified as 'natural causes' following 'an acute manic episode.' The Erin Valenti murder.

https://www.businessinsider.com/erin-valenti-cause-of-death-2020-2

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Juxtaposition1
1h

Distance from the Beverly Hills Military Murder of Bugsy Siegel to Peter Falk's house at 1004 North Roxbury Drive is three block walk: 0.6 miles.

https://www.google.com/maps/dir/1004+N+Roxbury+Dr,+Beverly+Hills,+CA+90210/810+N+Linden+Dr,+Beverly+Hills,+CA+90210/@34.0780492,-118.4250187,1395m/data=!3m2!1e3!4b1!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x80c2bc6bc3f4a07b:0xc0368acba6ac41ab!2m2!1d-118.4211061!2d34.0814503!1m5!1m1!1s0x80c2bc72976af51f:0x668504553703f820!2m2!1d-118.4180292!2d34.0748075?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI2MDYxMy4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

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