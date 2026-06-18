"The Trouble with Bankers & Murder"
Do you prefer to be slapped on the face with the Truth or be Kissed by a Lie?
By now all of my paid subscribers know, that no one presented in the Media is whom they say they are.
Paul Francis Pelosi, Senior. DUI public menace & disgrace.
List of Private Bankers who operate in California 1947-2026:
Ines Mejia, Haight Ashbury Project, San Salvador Ambassador family
Abigail Folger, Harvard, RFK, Tom Bradley Mayor of Los Angeles
Dean Jacobson, Accel-KKR, Harvard & Stanford MBA
Paul Pelosi, Financial Leasing Services, Inc
Jerome Kohlberg, Henry Kravitz, Henry Roberts, KKR
Jim Breyer, Accel-KKR, Breyer Capital & dead wife Angela Chao
Bob Valentine, Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, Apple, CISCO, Oracle, FTX
Eugene Kleiner, Tom Perkins of Kleiner Perkins Private Equity
Roberto Calvi, Michele Sindona, Paul Macinskis, Vatican Bank
Erin Valenti, Tinker Ventures, CNTL.labs, META
Ben Seigel & Virginia Hill, Meyer Lansky, Micky Cohen, Johnny Roselli
At least seven of the above-named bankers were professionally murdered.
A 33-year-old tech founder went to Silicon Valley on business and was found dead in her car a week later. Her cause of death was just identified as 'natural causes' following 'an acute manic episode.' The Erin Valenti murder.
https://www.businessinsider.com/erin-valenti-cause-of-death-2020-2
Distance from the Beverly Hills Military Murder of Bugsy Siegel to Peter Falk's house at 1004 North Roxbury Drive is three block walk: 0.6 miles.
https://www.google.com/maps/dir/1004+N+Roxbury+Dr,+Beverly+Hills,+CA+90210/810+N+Linden+Dr,+Beverly+Hills,+CA+90210/@34.0780492,-118.4250187,1395m/data=!3m2!1e3!4b1!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x80c2bc6bc3f4a07b:0xc0368acba6ac41ab!2m2!1d-118.4211061!2d34.0814503!1m5!1m1!1s0x80c2bc72976af51f:0x668504553703f820!2m2!1d-118.4180292!2d34.0748075?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI2MDYxMy4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D