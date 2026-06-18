By now all of my paid subscribers know, that no one presented in the Media is whom they say they are.

Paul Francis Pelosi, Senior. DUI public menace & disgrace.

List of Private Bankers who operate in California 1947-2026:

Ines Mejia, Haight Ashbury Project, San Salvador Ambassador family

Abigail Folger, Harvard, RFK, Tom Bradley Mayor of Los Angeles

Dean Jacobson, Accel-KKR, Harvard & Stanford MBA

Paul Pelosi, Financial Leasing Services, Inc

Jerome Kohlberg, Henry Kravitz, Henry Roberts, KKR

Jim Breyer, Accel-KKR, Breyer Capital & dead wife Angela Chao

Bob Valentine, Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, Apple, CISCO, Oracle, FTX

Eugene Kleiner, Tom Perkins of Kleiner Perkins Private Equity

Roberto Calvi, Michele Sindona, Paul Macinskis, Vatican Bank

Erin Valenti, Tinker Ventures, CNTL.labs, META

Ben Seigel & Virginia Hill, Meyer Lansky, Micky Cohen, Johnny Roselli

At least seven of the above-named bankers were professionally murdered.