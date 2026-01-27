"The Usual Suspects" metaphor

Before her death, Georgetown University alum Erin Valenti lived in Salt Lake City with her husband, Harrison Weinstein, a psychologist.

Erin Valenti, at the time of her death, was 33. She seemed in excellent physical condition. She hiked the sandstone canyons, climbed rocks, rode the Provo River in an inner tube, and skied.

Along with Pakistan National & Software Engineer Amir Khan, Eric Valenti was a founder and chief executive of Tinker Ventures. Her company, with 120 employees mainly in Pakistan, designed, developed, and scaled technology products built for iOS, Android, and the web. (mobile device communication applications)

Tinker built over 700 products, including mobile apps, SaaS applications, tech-enabled marketplaces, and consumer websites for Facebook, Skullcandy, LiveNation, Pearson, MetroPCS, and emerging startups.

Before founding Tinker, she was Director of Product Development at Overstock.com, supervising a team of 250 engineers.

Valenti often talked and theorized about bleeding-edge technology, such as drug-free, implant-free, mind-controlling, brainwave interface technology, brain-machine, or brain-computer interfaces.

Her company website linked to CTRL- labs, Thomas Reardon’s “neuroscience and behavior” center.

CTRL-labs assembled scientists and technologists:

PhDs in computational neuroscience

Biomechanics paired with hackers and coders

Experts in signal processing, machine learning, and human-computer interaction

Industrial designers

CTRL- labs published:

“The future of brain-machine interfaces is non-invasive. Instead of surgical implants, CTRL- labs uses state-of-the-art detection and machine learning to read your neurons from outside the body. The first step will be technology precisely picking up the signals from inside your body to control devices outside of it with little more than natural gestures. The next step – and we are already closer than most people realize – will be reading the intention directly from your brain.”

Valenti had no history of mental-health disorders or substance abuse.

Scott Rafferty, a Utah entrepreneur, told Business Insider that Valenti spoke of quitting her million-dollar business, but never meant it.

She told him she felt responsible for the welfare of more than 130 engineers and their families on the other side of the world.

She also planned to finance a startup accelerator inside her company and start a clothing line for professional women.

In late summer, Valenti spoke to Rafferty about wanting an executive coach. Rafferty’s coach was about to hold a retreat in California.

A Final Trip

On October 1, 2019, Valenti flew from Salt Lake City to Orange County, California, to attend Create Powerful, a three-day seminar designed for business owners.

The seminar was in the beach town of Laguna Niguel Ritz Carlton at Dana Point.

She then flew to San Jose, rented a Nissan Murano SUV, drive to Monterey, then to Palo Alto & Menlo Park for more meetings. Erin then vanished Monday night October 7, 2019, only to reappear like Houdini found dead in the rear passenger seat of her rental car parked at 6615 Bose Lane, Almaden San Jose.