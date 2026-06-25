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Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firing_Line_(TV_program)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timothy_Leary

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aldous_Huxley

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Counterculture_of_the_1960s

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LSD

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psilocybin

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harvard_Divinity_School

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harvard_Psilocybin_Project

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marsh_Chapel_Experiment

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Concord_Prison_Experiment

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_F._Buckley_Jr.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/E._Howard_Hunt

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2h

"Turn on, tune in, drop out" is a counterculture-era phrase popularized by Timothy Leary in 1966. In 1967, Leary spoke at the Human Be-In, a gathering of 30,000 hippies in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and phrased the famous words, "Turn on, tune in, drop out". It was also the title of his spoken word album recorded in 1966. On this album, Leary can be heard speaking in a monotone soft voice on his views about the world and humanity, describing nature, Indian symbols, "the meaning of inner life", the LSD experience, peace, and many other issues.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turn_on,_tune_in,_drop_out

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