Timothy Leary’s Firing Line April 1967 appearance with William F. Buckley Jr. (CIA Public Theater of the Absurd):

Timothy Leary, PhD appeared on Firing Line with William F. Buckley, Jr on April 10, 1967, in episode number 53, titled The World of LSD. CIA versus CIA actors.

This episode featured Leary, the American author and former Harvard professor, in a direct debate with William F. Buckley Jr. Leary, known for his advocacy of psychedelic use, argued for “turning on, tuning in, and dropping out,” while Buckley challenged his views on education, government, and public order.

The Hoover Institution Archives lists this as a preserved Firing Line broadcast, and the episode is available through their digital collections.

William F. Buckley was a Yale University Captain of the debate team and a career CIA employee assigned to Mexico City under the supervision of E. Howard Hunt.

Timothy Leary, PhD in psychology from UC Berkeley was an Officer Cadet of ARMY West Point Academy, then a department head of psilocybin at Harvard University, then an LSD Guru for Millbrook Institute and Haight Asbury Project, appeared on a Star Trek episode, Godfather to Winona Ryder of Rainbow Colony, and finally as a Pacification & Control Guru for CIA false narratives.

Timothy Leary was a licensed therapist in California.

During the 1950s, Leary worked as a clinical psychologist in several California-based roles. He was part of the Department of Psychology at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, served as Director of Psychiatric Research at the Kaiser Foundation (1952–1957), and was an assistant professor at the University of California, San Francisco. These positions were in California, and his professional credentials as a licensed therapist were tied to his work there.

As a clinical psychologist at Harvard University, Leary founded the Harvard Psilocybin Project after an experience with magic mushrooms he had in Mexico in 1960. For two years, he tested psilocybin's therapeutic effects, in the Concord Prison Experiment and the Marsh Chapel Experiment. He also experimented with lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), which was also legal in the US at the time. Other Harvard faculty questioned his research's scientific legitimacy and ethics because he took psychedelics himself along with his subjects and allegedly pressured students to join in. Harvard fired Leary and his colleague Richard Alpert (later known as Ram Dass) in May 1963. Many people learned of psychedelics after the Harvard scandal.

As a COINTELPRO operative of HAP (Haight Ashbury Project) Leary popularized catchphrases that promoted his philosophy, such as "turn on, tune in, drop out", at “The Human Be-In Festival” on January 14, 1967, at the Golden Gate Park Polo Fields featured a mix of local San Francisco rock bands and other notable acts. According to setlist and historical records, the confirmed musical performers included:

Big Brother & the Holding Company (Janis Joplin)

Country Joe and the Fish

Dizzy Gillespie (jazz trumpeter)

Grateful Dead

Jefferson Airplane

New Age (a short-lived San Francisco band)

Quicksilver Messenger Service

The Charlatans

Timothy Francis Leary (October 22, 1920 – May 31, 1996) was an American psychologist and author known for his strong advocacy of psychedelic drugs. Evaluations of Leary are polarized, ranging from "bold oracle" to "publicity hound". According to poet Allen Ginsberg, he was "a hero of American consciousness", while writer Tom Robbins called him a "brave neuronaut". President Richard Nixon disagreed, calling Leary "the most dangerous man in America". During the 1960s and 1970s, at the height of the counterculture movement, CIA Timothy Leary was arrested and released 36 times.

The Montreal Bed-In for Peace took place from May 26 to June 2, 1969, at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, Canada with Yoko Ono, John Lennon & Timothy Leary.

Pompous hypocrite Yale Alum CIA career spook William F. Buckley, Jr.

Social Influencer role, CIA William F Buckley, Jr fake journalist, host & pundit.