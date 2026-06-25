The music business is a Military Operation from the woke messaging trends to creation, production, curation, promotion, rebranding, cross marketing to end-user distribution. The Military controls all transmission of radio, television, internet wireless signals. The Military Mafia also owns and controls all the nightclubs, concert halls, amphitheaters, arenas, coliseums and retail outlets.

The Wrecking Crew, also known as the Clique and the First Call Gang, was a loose collective of American session musicians based in Los Angeles who played on many studio recordings in the 1960s and 1970s, including hundreds of top 40 hits. The musicians, most of whom had formal backgrounds in jazz or classical music, were not publicly recognized at the time but were viewed with reverence by industry insiders. They are now considered one of the most successful and prolific session recording units in history.

The group had no official name in its early years, and when the name the Wrecking Crew was first used is a subject of contention among the musicians. The unit initially coalesced in the early 1960s as the de facto house band for Phil Spector and helped realize his Wall of Sound production style. In 1977, drummer Hal Blaine mentioned the name in an interview, attributing it to older musicians who felt that the group’s embrace of rock and roll was going to “wreck” the music industry.

The Brill Building is an office building at 1619 Broadway on 49th Street in the New York City borough of Manhattan, just north of Times Square and farther uptown from the historic musical Tin Pan Alley neighborhood. The Brill Building housed music industry offices and studios where some of the most popular American songs were written. It is considered to have been the center of the American music industry that dominated the pop charts in the early 1960s.

It was built in 1931 as the Alan E. Lefcourt Building, after the son of its builder Abraham E. Lefcourt, and designed by Victor Bark Jr. The building is 11 stories high and has about 175,000 square feet (16,300 m2) of rentable area.

The “Brill” name comes from Maurice Brill, a haberdasher who operated a store at street level and subsequently bought the building. The Brill Building was purchased by 1619 Broadway Realty LLC in June 2013 and subsequently renovated. A CVS Pharmacy opened on the building’s first two floors in 2019.

The Music Building is a music rehearsal facility at 584 Eighth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, United States. It is the largest music rehearsal facility in Manhattan with 69 studios on 12 floors that are leased to musicians. It is located near Times Square and allows 24/7 access for musicians. Notable musicians such as Madonna, Interpol, Billy Idol, and Joey Ramone have been tenants at The Music Building. Numerous recordings have taken place at the Music Building by some of the notable tenants.

Members of the studio music creators aka: The Wrecking Crew

Electric bass: Max Bennett, Carol Kaye, Larry Knechtel, Joe Osborn, Bill Pitman, Ray Pohlman, Chuck Rainey

Double bass (upright bass): Chuck Berghofer, Jimmy Bond, Red Callender, Lyle Ritz

Drums: Hal Blaine, Jim Gordon, Jim Keltner, Earl Palmer, Joe Porcaro

Guitar: Vinnie Bell, Dennis Budimir, James Burton, Glen Campbell, Al Casey, Jerry Cole, Mike Deasy, Carol Kaye, Barney Kessel, Bill Pitman, Ray Pohlman, Howard Roberts, Louie Shelton, P.F. Sloan, Billy Strange, Tommy Tedesco

Keyboards: Glen D. Hardin, Clare Fischer, Mac Rebennack, Al De Lory, Larry Knechtel, Mike Melvoin, Don Randi, Mike (Michel) Rubini, Leon Russell

Percussion: Larry Bunker, Frank Capp, Gary Coleman, Irving Cottler, Victor Feldman, Milt Holland, Joe Porcaro

Vibraphone & Marimba: Terry Gibbs, Julius Wechter

Other Percussion: Jingle Bells and Tambourine Sonny Bono

Saxophone: Gene Cipriano, Steve Douglas, Jim Horn, Plas Johnson, Jackie Kelso, Jay Migliori, Nino Tempo

Trombone: Richard “Slyde” Hyde, Lew McCreary, Dick Nash, Lou Blackburn

Trumpet: Bud Brisbois, Roy Caton, Chuck Findley, Ollie Mitchell, Tony Terran

Flute: Jim Horn

Harmonica: Tommy Morgan

Vocals: Ron Hicklin Singers often performed backup vocals on many of the same songs on which the Wrecking Crew had played instrumental tracks.

Conductor and arranger: Jack Nitzsche

Blaine, Osborn and Knechtel were often collectively referred to as the Hollywood Golden Trio.