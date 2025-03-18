Playback speed
The ZODIAC PSYOPS (Sleuthing with D Booma San) Pt. 1

Seven victims, five dead. 55-year Media Cover-Up of NATO Gladio team military murders. Depicted is the first murder victims Betty Lou Jensen & David Faraday.
Mar 18, 2025
Transcript

The Mockingbird Media invented Zodiac for the profane public. Military Gladio murders are never reported nor prosecuted. Media presented cover stories and scapegoats.

While the Media presented Zodiac killer claimed to have killed 37 victims, investigators have only been able to confirm 4 attacks in which 5 people were murdered and two survived the (NATO Gladio attacks). They are:

Murder victims (deceased): Betty Lou Jensen, 16 David Arthur Faraday, 17 Darlene Elizabeth Ferrin, 22 Cecelia Ann Shepard, 22 Paul Lee Stine, 29

Survivors, minor injured victims: Michael Renault Mageau Bryan Calvin Hartnell

https://www.zodiackiller.com/LHRPR1.html https://www.zodiackiller.com/Letters.html https://www.zodiacciphers.com/zodiac-news/category/blue%20rock%20springs%20attack https://unresolved.me/zodiac/

https://www.sfweekly.com/archives/yesterday-s-crimes-the-zodiac-killer-s-first-known-victims-died-50-years-ago/article_72b10aa7-9988-5ef8-b67c-bf42a791dd20.html

https://www.zodiacciphers.com/zodiac-news/the-two-stray-casings-in-the-corvair

https://thecinemaholic.com/michael-mageau/

https://www.zodiacciphers.com/zodiac-news/lake-berryessa-a-killers-timeline

D Booma San:

https://substack.com/search/DBoomasan?searching=all_posts

