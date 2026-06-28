Boots marks Sinatra’s transformation from “Nancy nice lady,” as she says to a fully formed and self-assured figure of empowerment both in appearance and in performance, making her forever synonymous with the album’s titular subject in the process. A top 5 album at the time of its release, Sinatra scored a No.1 hit on both sides of the Atlantic with “These Boots are made for Walkin’,” which earned three GRAMMY® nominations and sold over a million copies of the single. The album marked her first full-length release with writer, producer, and collaborator, Lee Hazlewood, which features a mixture of Hazlewood-penned tunes and selections from heavyweights The Beatles, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, and more. The successful collage of 60s material hangs beautifully together with support from the famed Los Angeles session musicians, The Wrecking Crew, who set the stage for Nancy’s vocals with their raw, jangly, exuberance and cohesion. Tying it all together is arranger and longtime collaborator Billy Strange, whose innovative arrangements provided the perfect sound to help Nancy capture the attention of the world.