Thomas H. Lee Capital LLC is on the sixth level (#33):

How did Thomas Lee die?

On February 23, 2023 Thomas H. Lee was discovered dead at his New York City office from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His family released a statement confirming Lee’s death. Around 11.10 am, police found Lee’s body at his Fifth Avenue office in Manhattan, where Thomas H. Lee Capital, LLC is headquartered.

Thomas (Leibowitz) Lee was born in 1944 to a Jewish family, the son of Herbert C. Lee (formerly Leibowitz) and Mildred "Micki" Schiff Lee. His father worked for the Shoe Corporation of America, founded by his father-in-law Robert Schiff, and later was chairperson of Shoe Corporation of Canada and Clark International Corp. He had two brothers: Richard S. Lee and Jonathan O. Lee. Lee attended Belmont Hill School and graduated from Harvard College in 1965, quickly going to work as an analyst in the institutional research department of L.F. Rothschild in New York City. The next year, Lee went to work for the First National Bank of Boston, where he spent eight years ultimately rising to the rank of vice president in 1973.

In 1974, Lee founded a new investment firm to focus on acquiring companies through leveraged buyout transactions. By the 1980’s Thomas H. Lee Partners was firmly established among the top tier of a new class of private equity investors, while taking a friendlier approach than the so-called corporate raiders of the era (e.g., Nelson Peltz, Ronald Perelman, Carl Icahn). One of the firm's early successes was the 1985 acquisition of Akron, Ohio-based Sterling Jewelers for $28 million. Lee reportedly put in less than $3 million and when the company was sold two years later for $210 million, he walked away with over $180 million in profits. The combined company was an early predecessor to what is now Signet Group, one of Europe's largest jewelry retail chains. In 1992, THL's acquisition of Snapple Beverages marked the resurrection of the leveraged buyout after several dormant years in the wake of the RJR Nabisco takeover, the fall of Michael Milken, and the collapse of Drexel Burnham Lambert in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Thomas Lee was married twice. He and first wife, Barbara Fish Lee, divorced in 1995, after he made public that he had an affair with a woman who was later tried for extortion. Lee’s second wife was Ann Tenenbaum of Savannah, Georgia. Lee had five children.

Lee was an avid art collector and a friend of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. In June 2008, at the conclusion of Hillary’s unsuccessful presidential run, she and Bill were reported to have stayed at his East Hampton, New York, beach-front home for a few days while she was out of the public eye.

At the time of his death, Forbes estimated his net worth at $2 billion.