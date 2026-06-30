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Show Notes & Links:

https://meaww.com/thomas-h-lee-billionaire-financier-found-dead-in-nyc-office-from-self-inflicted-gunshot-wound

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Museum_of_Jewish_Heritage

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yeshiva_University

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benjamin_N._Cardozo_School_of_Law

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Museum_of_Modern_Art

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_H._Lee_(businessman)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_F._Lee

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New details emerged Friday in the shocking suicide of billionaire financier Thomas H. Lee — including how the onetime “envy of Wall Street” was found in his office bathroom with a single gunshot wound to his head and his Smith & Wesson revolver next to him, police sources told The NY Post.

The 78-year-old philanthropist and Clinton pal was discovered by a female assistant on the floor of the bathroom in his family office at the Fifth Avenue headquarters of his eponymous financial firm shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, sources said.

The assistant went to look for her boss — a married dad of five who pioneered the leveraged-buyout industry — because he hadn’t been heard from, sources said.

First-responders found Lee, also a grandfather of two, lying on his side with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, sources said.

Life-saving efforts at the scene were unsuccessful, and Lee was pronounced dead at 11:26 a.m., sources said.

The revolver found at his side was registered and licensed to Lee in New York City, sources said. The pistol’s license was in the office at the time, they said.

The city Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Lee’s death a suicide Friday, listing the cause as a “gunshot wound of head.”

Lee — a Harvard grad and also an avid art collector who was on the boards of the Lincoln Center, NYU Langone and Warner Music — was worth an estimated $2 billion when he died, according to Forbes.

https://nypost.com/2023/02/24/new-details-emerge-in-shock-suicide-of-financier-thomas-lee/

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