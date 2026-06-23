Those Vexing Questions (Juxtaposition asks)

Number of Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 22, 2026:

As of June 22, 2026, there are 2,850 stars embedded along Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This figure includes all permanent stars placed since the Walk of Fame’s inception in 1960, with the most recent addition being the star honoring Molly Shannon.

Our Occult Controllers operate on Human Psychology (by overt & covert means):

Subliminal (of a stimulus or mental process) below the threshold of sensation or consciousness; perceived by or affecting someone’s mind without their being aware of it. (these methods are below the threshold of sensation) Overtly by Signs & Symbols woven into our society using all five senses.

Masonic date JFK Speech of April 27, 1961 (#13) at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel NYC:

The very word "secrecy" is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it. Even today, there is little value in opposing the threat of a closed society by imitating its arbitrary restrictions. Even today, there is little value in ensuring the survival of our nation if our traditions do not survive with it. And there is very grave danger that an announced need for increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to expand its meaning to the very limits of official censorship and concealment. That I do not intend to permit to the extent that it is in my control. And no official of my Administration, whether his rank is high or low, civilian or military, should interpret my words here tonight as an excuse to censor the news, to stifle dissent, to cover up our mistakes or to withhold from the press and the public the facts they deserve to know.

JFK was NATO Gladio Team Murdered #33 months into his presidency on a #33 date of November 22, 1963, within a #999 Pyramid Triangle with an Obelisk.

On a #13 date of Saturday, April 27, 1996. William Colby, a former director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, was alone at his weekend house across from Cobb Island, Maryland, 60 miles south of Washington, D.C. Colby, who was 76 years old, had worked all day on his sailboat at a nearby marina, putting it in shape for the coming summer. After he got home from the marina, Colby called his wife, Sally Shelton, a high-ranking State Department official who was in Houston, Texas, visiting her mother. He told her that he had worked hard all day and was tired. He said he was going to steam some clams, take a shower, and go to bed. Colby made the call at 7 p.m. He was seen a few minutes later by two sets of witnesses in his yard watering a willow tree. One of the witnesses was his gardener who dropped by to introduce his visiting sister. His two next-door neighbors saw him at the same time from their window. After he finished watering his trees, he went inside and had dinner. A neighbor last saw him at 7:15 p.m. The sun set at 7:57—42 minutes later.

John Paul I was murdered after completing only 33-days of his papacy. His funeral was held in Saint Peter’s Square on 4 October 1978, celebrated by Carlo Confalonieri. In his eulogy of the late pope, he described him as a flashing comet who briefly lit up the church. JP1 was then laid to rest in the Vatican Grottoes.

There are several conspiracy theories related to his death.