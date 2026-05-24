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Three Dog Night is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1967, founded by vocalists Chuck Negron, Cory Wells, and Danny Hutton. This lineup was soon augmented by Jimmy Greenspoon (keyboards), Joe Schermie (bass guitar), Michael Allsup (guitar), and Floyd Sneed (drums). The band had 21 Billboard Hot 100 top 40 hits between 1969 and 1975, with three hitting number one. Three Dog Night recorded many songs written by outside songwriters.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Three_Dog_Night

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