“Never been to Spain:

Three Dog Night made its official debut in 1968 at the Whisky a Go Go, at a 5 p.m. press party hosted by Dunhill Records. They were still in the process of making their first album Three Dog Night when they heard the favorable reactions from the hypercritical audience.

The album Three Dog Night was a success with its hit songs “Nobody”, “Try A Little Tenderness”, and “One” and helped the band gain recognition and become one of the top-drawing concert acts of their time.

Between 1969 and 1972 they had 13 songs in a row reach the Top 10 on the Canadian RPM charts, and two more in 1973 and 1974.

In December 1972, the band hosted and performed on the inaugural edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve special New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Three Dog Night’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, on NBC.

1973–1979: In 1973, Three Dog Night filed a $6 million lawsuit against their former booking agent, American Talent International (ATI), for continuing to advertise in the media that the band was still with their agency when in fact they signed with William Morris Agency in October 1972. Other damages were sought due to ATI taking deposits for booking Three Dog Night, whom they no longer represented.

“Mama told me not to come”

“The family of Man”a

“Darlin” performed at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, Waikiki Beach Honolulu on December 12, 1986