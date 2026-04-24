SF Chronical Radio Columnist Bon Vivant, Wilkes Bashford haberdashery appointed, Man about Town, Herb Caen, “The Sacramento Kid”, who reinvented himself in the City of San Franciso, well chronicled in his three books:

Bagdad by the Bay

Don’t call it Frisco

The San Francisco Book

In April 1996 Caen received a special Pulitzer Prize (which he called his Pullet Surprise) for "extraordinary and continuing contribution as a voice and conscience of his city." (Fellow Chronicle columnist Art Hoppe, who had sworn an oath with Caen twenty-five years earlier not to accept a Pulitzer, released him from the oath without being asked.) The following month doctors treating him for pneumonia discovered he had inoperable lung cancer. He told his readers: "In a lightning flash I passed from the world of the well to the world of the unwell, where I hope to dwell for what I hope is a long time. The point is not to be maudlin or Pollyanna cheerful. This is serious stuff."

Herb Caen was the only journalist who attended his funeral prior to his death from lung cancer. June 14, 1996, was declared “Herb Caen Day” at the Embarcadero which was renamed Herb Caen and a parade-review was held at the Ferry Building.

The Embarcadero in San Francisco is not officially renamed “Herb Caen Boulevard,” but a section of its waterfront sidewalk was named “Herb Caen Way…” in 1996, in honor of the city’s beloved columnist Herb Caen.

The Port Commission, which oversees naming of the 25‑foot‑wide walkway, chose the name after Caen’s death in 1997. The “…” (ellipsis) was included to reflect his Pulitzer‑winning writing style, which often used ellipses to separate items in his daily column.

The naming was a last‑minute change from a proposed name, “Herb Caen Way at Baghdad by the Bay,” which was vetoed after Caen objected to the “Baghdad” reference, calling it confusing to tourists and inappropriate given the Persian Gulf War.

Herb Caen was married three times during his lifetime.

The first two marriages are not widely detailed in public biographies, but the third and final marriage was to Ann Moller, whom he met in 1986 at a fundraiser for female politicians. They lived together informally for eleven years before marrying in 1996, just months before his death on February 1, 1997.

Caen had one son, Christopher, born in 1965.

The Frank Sinatra & Herb Caen friendship was casual yet meaningful. Sinatra would come to San Francisco for the weekend, often lunching at Alta Mira with Caen. At the time, Sinatra had no bodyguard, and Caen described those as “days of innocence”. Sinatra even joked about moving to San Francisco after a fight with the Los Angeles mayor over zoning, saying, “I’m going to get an apartment in San Francisco. It’s a real grown-up town. They know how to treat people” — a remark Caen knew was just talk, but others took it seriously.

Sinatra enjoyed San Francisco’s nightlife, dining at places like Ernie’s and Tommy Toy’s, and sometimes joining in with the band at nightclubs. Caen noted Sinatra’s mercurial nature — he could be charming one moment and abrupt the next — but they were careful not to cross him, knowing he was “fun” and valuable to their circle.

Caen also recalled Sinatra’s preference for the Fairmont Hotel, which he called “Playland at the Beach,” and his fondness for the old part with a balcony overlooking Powell Street. Their friendship spanned Sinatra’s rise to stardom, his movie career, and into his later years, with Sinatra’s last Bay Area concert at the Concord Pavilion in 1990.

Herb Caen and Frank Sinatra.

World Famous Ernie’s Restaurant, 847 Montgomery Street, featured in the 1958 Alfred Hitchcock film Vertigo, starring Kim Novack & Jimmy Stewart.

Closure of Ernie’s Restaurant, San Francisco

Ernie’s Restaurant in San Francisco closed its doors in September 1995 after operating for nearly 61 years. The brothers Roland and Victor Gotti, who had inherited the business from their father Ambrogio Gotti in the 1940s, announced the closure as they reflected on the restaurant’s long history and the changing dining landscape.

The decision came amid shifting tastes in the restaurant industry, with critics and some diners viewing Ernie’s as “old-fashioned” and “pretentious”. Despite its opulent Victorian-style interior, tuxedoed waitstaff, and reputation for fine French cuisine, the brothers acknowledged that the business was no longer as profitable or relevant as it once was.

Ernie’s had been a San Francisco institution since its founding in 1900 (or 1934 under the name Il Trovatore Cafe) as a modest Italian trattoria, evolving into one of the city’s most glamorous dining spots by the 1950s. It earned 32 consecutive annual five-star awards from the Mobil Travel Guide and was famously featured in Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo (1958).

The closure marked the end of an era for San Francisco’s fine-dining scene, leaving behind a legacy as one of the city’s most iconic and elegant restaurants. Closure of Ernie’s Restaurant, San Francisco.

I ate lunch at Sam Wo’s twice for three years as did Herb Caen. LOL, We both were treated to waiter Edsel Ford Fung, who Herb Caen bestowed the inglorious title of “World’s Rudest Waiter”